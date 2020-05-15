CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillFriday, May 15, 2020, 02:05 PM EDT

Epic Games Store Mega Sale Now Live With Huge Discounts On Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands 3 And More

epic games store banner
It’s here folks; the Epic Games Store has just kicked off its month-long Mega Sale which brings with it healthy discounts on some of your favorite games. Games at the store are available with up to a 75 percent discount off their regular asking price which is impressive by itself.

However, the Epic Games Store is sweetening the deal even further by providing gamers with a $10 “Epic Coupon”. This coupon can be used on the purchase of any game priced $14.99 or higher, and will be applied automatically at checkout. Every time you make an eligible purchase with the $10 coupon, you get another loaded to your account that you can use for a future purchase. In other words, you can “rinse and repeat” during the Mega Sale. All $10 Epic Coupons will expire on November 1st.

epic games store

The Epic Mega Sale is valid today through June 11th at 11am EST, so you have plenty of time to take advantage of the sales going on right now.

Here’s just a small sample of the discount that you’ll find:

The Epic Games Store was down for hours yesterday afternoon after it released Grand Theft Auto V as its latest free game. Despite the fact that the game has been out for years, the “free” offer had gamers flocking to the store which caused the site to crash, and even caused launcher problems for those trying to play Fortnite. Thankfully, all of those issues have been resolved in time for today’s Mega Sale launch.



