Elden Ring 1.13 Patch Arrives With Balance Tweaks And Bug Fixes Galore

The patch notes start with the PvP-exclusive changes, so we will too. The big ticket items are buffs to poise damage for many weapon types, including Light Greatswords, Backhand Blades, Hand-to-Hand, and Beast Claws. Dual-wield attacks for most one-handed weapons also see increased poise damage, which will make Tarnished who are dual-wielding light weapons considerably more dangerous. The incredibly tedious backstep from the Fine Crucible Feather Talisman has had its i-frames nerfed, and so has the Talisman of All Crucibles.





Freyja's Greatsword devotees rejoice.

A huge variety of weapons, skills, spells, and incantations have seen stat modifications, but probably the most notable is that the ridiculously overpowered Impenetrable Thorns spell has finally been nerfed in terms of attack power, poise damage, and status buildup. Also, the Repeating Crossbow, Spread Crossbow, and Rabbath's Cannon have all gotten buffs to attack power scaling across upgrades. These weapons were disappointing when Shadow of the Erdtree launched , so it's nice to see them get buffs, but "Souls" oldheads will remember the cancer of dual Avelyn crossbows. Hopefully the buffs aren't quite that substantial.





When this guy invaded you, you knew you were in for some frustration.