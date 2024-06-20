Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree Release Times Revealed
Despite the fact that it's only add-on content, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is still one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Gamers from across the globe have been replaying the campaign and running extra missions to level up their characters, as hype builds for the return to the Lands Between. Now, players know exactly when they’ll be able to dive into this DLC.
The official Elden Ring X account has posted a helpful map detailing the times when players will be able to access the new content. In the United States, PC gamers in the Pacific time zone can start their journey on June 20 at 3PM, for those in the Central time zone it’s 5PM, and those based in the Eastern time zone can join in at 6PM. Console users will need to wait until 9PM in the Pacific time zone, 11PM in the Central time zone, and midnight on June 21 for those in the Eastern time zone.
An important note is that gamers on PlayStation consoles will be able to pre-load Shadow of the Erdtree 48 hours before the game officially launches. Meanwhile, XBOX and PC players will need to wait for the official launch time to even begin their download. It’s a shame that this disparity exists, and there was no explanation given as to why this is even the case.
Shadow of the Erdtree looks poised to suck up all the oxygen in gaming circles for the next few weeks. Are you looking forward to returning to the world of Elden Ring? Let us know in the comments below.