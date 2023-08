PowerColor's Red Devil Listing Leaks Radeon RX 7800 XT Specs Ahead Of Launch

That's not the only spec where the RX 7800 XT lags the RX 6800 XT. That previous-generation part was based on a cut-down Navi 21 chip, and it had 72 CUs at its disposal. That gives it some 20% more shader cores than the RX 7800 XT, but recall that RDNA 3 does have double-wide FP32s that, if an application can be run in dual-issue mode, offer up to twice the throughput per compute unit.









On the memory side of things, the RX 7800 XT sees a modest bump over the last generation, from 16 Gbps to 18 Gbps. This is fairly unambitious on AMD's part—regular old GDDR6 without the "X" can hit 24 Gbps these days —but 576 GB/sec of memory bandwidth is not bad at all for a part like this, and anyway, it could be that AMD is trying to keep costs down so it can price these cards attractively and save on power consumption.





The I/O cluster is the usual "three DP, one HDMI" configuration.

So far, we're looking at a card that's likely going to perform pretty similar to the Radeon RX 6800 XT. Those cards go for about $549 brand new, and around $450-500 on Ebay. If AMD launches this card at more than $600, it could have a tough time in the market, but we'll probably know sooner than later





Images on this post from Powercolor via Tom's Hardware.