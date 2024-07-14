Early Prime Day Tech Deals Bring Big Savings: Fire Max 11, AirPods, Samsung SSDs & More





The next Prime Day sales event is right around the corner (July 16-17, 2024), but you do not have to wait in order to score some great deals. That's because Amazon has already unlocked several bargains, including limited time deals and discounts exclusive to Prime Members. We've gathered up a handful of sale items ahead of the big event.





Amazon Fire Max 11, which is marked down to $159.99 (save $120) as a limited time deal. This is Amazon's biggest and most capable Fire tablet with an 11-inch display (2000x1200 resolution, 2.4 million pixels, 213 ppi) powered by an octa-core processor with two Arm Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores running at 2GHz. One of those is the, which isas a limited time deal. This is Amazon's biggest and most capable Fire tablet with an 11-inch display (2000x1200 resolution, 2.4 million pixels, 213 ppi) powered by an octa-core processor with two Arm Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores running at 2GHz.





assortment of accessories, such as a detacable keyboard to turn it into a 2-in-1 device. It also features 4GB of RAM and, as configured, 128GB of built in storage that you can expand via microSD (up to 1TB). And depending on how you want to use the tablet, you can add an, such as a detacable keyboard to turn it into a 2-in-1 device.





Amazon Fire Max 11 (64GB) + Keyboard Case bundle for $229.98 at Amazon (save $90). To that end, you can buy thefor













Apple's AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) is on sale as well, this time for $189.99 at Amazon (save $60). Sadly, these same earbuds were selling for $169 recently, but if you missed out on that deal, you can still snag a set for well below MSRP. As is often the case,is on sale as well, this time for. Sadly, these same earbuds were selling for $169 recently, but if you missed out on that deal, you can still snag a set for well below MSRP.





It can be confusing navigating Apple's AirPods lineup as the 'Gen' labels between the latest regular and Pro models don't match up. The latest regular AirPods are the 3rd Gen set, while the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro is the latest iteration of the flagship model.





One of the big upgrades to the 2nd Gen release is better active noise cancellation—Apple touts a 2X improvement. Apple also improved the sound quality with the latest iteration, and added swiping to the list of gesture controls. As for battery life, you're looking at up to 6 hours with ANC enabled, and up to 30 hours if you factor in the included charging case.





Here are some early Prime Day deals...







