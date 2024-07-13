LG's C3 OLED TV Is $200 Off And More Great Deals For Gaming In The Living Room





If you haven't shopped for a TV in a long time, you're in for a treat. Today's displays offer a ton of bang for your buck, and it's gotten to the point where even premium panel technologies such as OLED are attainable without taking out a second mortgage. Highlighting this is Best Buy's deal of the day, which is a $200 discount on LG's 42-inch C3 OLED TV.





42-inch LG C3 OLED Evo TV for $799.99 at Best Buy (down from $999.99) right now. This is a great option for anyone in need of a high-end TV but doesn't have a lot of space, such as a studio apartment or guest bedroom. Alternatively, you could get away with using it as a giant PC monitor, though we generally recommend sticking to TV viewing scenarios. You can score thefor(down from $999.99) right now. This is a great option for anyone in need of a high-end TV but doesn't have a lot of space, such as a studio apartment or guest bedroom. Alternatively, you could get away with using it as a giant PC monitor, though we generally recommend sticking to TV viewing scenarios.





LG's been leading the charge when it comes to OLED, and the C3 is one of its most popular lineups. It offers excellent image quality with inky blacks (an inherent strength of OLED), decent brightness levels, and plenty of amenities for gamers, such as HDMI 2.1 connectivity (with the spec's full bandwidth on all four ports), FreeSync support (and G-Sync compatibility), and low input lag.







