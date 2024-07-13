LG's C3 OLED TV Is $200 Off And More Great Deals For Gaming In The Living Room
If you haven't shopped for a TV in a long time, you're in for a treat. Today's displays offer a ton of bang for your buck, and it's gotten to the point where even premium panel technologies such as OLED are attainable without taking out a second mortgage. Highlighting this is Best Buy's deal of the day, which is a $200 discount on LG's 42-inch C3 OLED TV.
You can score the 42-inch LG C3 OLED Evo TV for $799.99 at Best Buy (down from $999.99) right now. This is a great option for anyone in need of a high-end TV but doesn't have a lot of space, such as a studio apartment or guest bedroom. Alternatively, you could get away with using it as a giant PC monitor, though we generally recommend sticking to TV viewing scenarios.
LG's been leading the charge when it comes to OLED, and the C3 is one of its most popular lineups. It offers excellent image quality with inky blacks (an inherent strength of OLED), decent brightness levels, and plenty of amenities for gamers, such as HDMI 2.1 connectivity (with the spec's full bandwidth on all four ports), FreeSync support (and G-Sync compatibility), and low input lag.
You can also find discounts on a few other size options...
- 83-inch LG C3 OLED Evo TV: $2,999.99 (save $1,300)
- 77-inch LG C3 OLED Evo TV: $2,299.99 (save $200)
- 65-inch LG C3 OLED Evo TV: $1,5999.99 (save $100)
Another excellent option in the OLED space is this 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED TV that's on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy (down from $1,699.99). That's obviously not a giant discount, but it does bring the price down to the level of LG's 65-inch C3 OLED Evo. As to which is the better option, you could flip a coin and not be disappointed with either outcome.
Samsung's S90C employs a QD-OLED panel powered by the company's Neural Quantum Processor 4K. According to Samsung, it uses "AI deep learning to analyze each scene, detecting areas that should be brighter, areas that should be darker and ensuring rich, accurate colors."
Beyond the marketing hype, the reviews on the S90C are overwhelmingly positive. And like LG's C3 series, it's a good choice for gamers with four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 144Hz refresh rate (except for the 83-inch model, which tops out at 120Hz), FreeSync and G-Sync support, and low input lag.
If you want to go bigger, the aforementioned 83-inch Samsung S90C OLED TV is on sale as well—it's marked down to $3,299.99 at Best Buy (save $700).
Here are some more great options...
OLED TV Deals
- 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED Google TV: $2,299.99 (save $500)
- 65-inch Samsung S95C OLED Tizen TV: $2,299.99 (save $300)
- 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED Google TV: $1,599.99 (save $100)
Mini LED TV Deals
- 85-inch Samsung QN85C Neo QLED Mini LED Tizen TV: $1,999.99 (save $300)
- 85-inch Hisense U7K Mini LED Google TV: $1,499.99 (save $300)
- 75-inch Hisense U7 Mini LED Google TV: $1,099.99 (save $400)
- 65-inch TCL QM8 Mini LED Google TV: $899.99 (save $300)
- 65-inch Hisense U7 Mini LED Google TV: $799.99 (save $300)
- 55-inch LG 85 Series QNED Mini LED webOS TV: $699.99 (save $400)
In addition to TV deals, check out our roundup of early Prime Day bargains. And be sure to bookmark us and check back often—we'll be highlighting the more interesting deals next week when Prime Day officially begins (July 16-17).