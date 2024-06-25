Amazon Prime Day 2024 Deals Event: When, How To Prepare And What To Expect





July 16 at 12:01 am PDT and run through July 17. The closest thing to having Christmas in July is Amazon's annual (and sometimes bi-annual ) Prime Day event, which serves up millions of deals exclusives to its Prime members. Amazon's 10th Prime Day event is now officially on the calendar—Amazon announced that it will commence onand run through





"Prime Day is a celebration of the value we bring to members all year long, and features millions of deals across more than 35 product categories as well as discounts on Amazon devices, quality entertainment, groceries, travel, and more during the event," said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. "In fact, over the course of last year, Amazon customers saved nearly $24 billion from deals and coupons—with Prime members enjoying the vast majority of those savings—including over $2.5 billion during Prime Day 2023."





Playing into the mid-summer timing of the event, Amazon is promising plenty of bargains on back-to-school items for parents, students, and teachers. Shoppers can expect to save up to 40% off school supplies and dorm room staples from Amazon Basics products, as well as up to 40% off Amazon Essentials clothing, including crew necks, hoodies, and joggers, Amazon says







While not mentioned, we'd also expect plenty of deals on laptops, including gaming laptops and emerging Copilot+ PCs

How To Prepare For Amazon Prime Day

The bargains are exclusive to Prime members, so if you're wanting to participate, you'll obviously need to sign up. New members can join free for 30 days. After that, a standard Prime membership runs $14.99 per month or $139 per year if opting for the annual plan.





There are some discounted plans available to those who qualify. Specifically, Prime Access for qualifying government assistance recipients (SNAP, Medicaid, and so forth), which runs $6.99 per month and comes with a 30-day free trial, and Prime Student, which runs $7.49 per month and comes with a six-month free trial.





So joining Prime is the first order of business. After that, you can use Alexa to get deal alerts and event reminders. Prime members can also request an invitation from a product page on 'Invite-only' deals. If you stumble upon one of those, it's a good idea to do this, as they can sell out fast (depending on the specific product and discount).





If you itching to score a bargain before the big day, you can bag some early Prime Day bargains that are available right at this very moment. Here are some of them...







