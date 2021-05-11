CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillTuesday, May 11, 2021, 07:42 AM EDT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti And RTX 3050 GPUs Flex 1080p Muscle For Mainstream Gaming Laptops

geforce rtx 3050 3
NVIDIA is ready to take its GeForce RTX 30 Series further down-market in the laptop segment with the arrival of the new GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti. The new GPUs cater to mainstream gaming laptops priced from $799. The company says that with the arrival of the GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti, the number of laptops with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs has swelled to over 140.

NVIDIA is positioning both cards as replacements for the previous generation Turing-based GeForce GTX 1650 Ti. As such, NVIDIA claims that they offer up to a 2x uplift in performance to 60+ fps at 1080p in popular games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Watch Dogs Legion, and Control. You'll also be able to hit 144+ fps at 1080p in eSports gaming titles like Valorant and Overwatch with sub-25ms latency thanks to the Reflex Low Latency mode.

geforce rtx 3050 2
geforce rtx 3050

NVIDIA launched the mobile version of its popular GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs at CES 2021. Despite carrying the same names as their desktop counterparts, the already launched GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 mobile GPUs feature cut-down specs (CUDA cores, Tensor cores, RT cores, and clock speeds) in comparison. We don't have any official information on the desktop versions of the GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti, so we don't know to what lengths NVIDIA has gone to pare down the specs for the mobile GPUs.

With that said, the mobile GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti come with 2560 and 2048 CUDA cores, respectively. Up to 80 Tensor cores are offered along with up to 20 ray tracing cores. Both GPUs are limited to just 4GB GDDR6 memory (128-bit bus), with boost clocks topping out at up to 1740MHz and 1695MHz, respectively, for the GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti.

nvidia rtx 3050 laptop gpu specs

"The latest wave of laptops provides the perfect opportunity to upgrade, particularly for gamers and creators with older laptops who want to experience the magic of RTX," said Mark Aevermann, director of product management for laptops at NVIDIA. "There are now five times more RTX 30 Series gaming laptops that are thinner than 18mm compared with previous-generation RTX systems, delivering groundbreaking performance with very sleek and portable designs."

NVIDIA says that the first laptops using the new GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti GPUs will arrive this Summer.

Tags:  Nvidia, (nasdaq:nvda), geforce rtx 3050, geforce rtx 3050 ti

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment