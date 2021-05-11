NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti And RTX 3050 GPUs Flex 1080p Muscle For Mainstream Gaming Laptops





NVIDIA is ready to take its GeForce RTX 30 Series further down-market in the laptop segment with the arrival of the new GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti. The new GPUs cater to mainstream gaming laptops priced from $799. The company says that with the arrival of the GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti, the number of laptops with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs has swelled to over 140.

NVIDIA is positioning both cards as replacements for the previous generation Turing-based GeForce GTX 1650 Ti. As such, NVIDIA claims that they offer up to a 2x uplift in performance to 60+ fps at 1080p in popular games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Watch Dogs Legion, and Control. You'll also be able to hit 144+ fps at 1080p in eSports gaming titles like Valorant and Overwatch with sub-25ms latency thanks to the Reflex Low Latency mode.







NVIDIA launched the mobile version of its popular GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs at CES 2021. Despite carrying the same names as their desktop counterparts, the already launched GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 mobile GPUs feature cut-down specs (CUDA cores, Tensor cores, RT cores, and clock speeds) in comparison. We don't have any official information on the desktop versions of the GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti, so we don't know to what lengths NVIDIA has gone to pare down the specs for the mobile GPUs.

With that said, the mobile GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti come with 2560 and 2048 CUDA cores, respectively. Up to 80 Tensor cores are offered along with up to 20 ray tracing cores. Both GPUs are limited to just 4GB GDDR6 memory (128-bit bus), with boost clocks topping out at up to 1740MHz and 1695MHz, respectively, for the GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti.

"The latest wave of laptops provides the perfect opportunity to upgrade, particularly for gamers and creators with older laptops who want to experience the magic of RTX," said Mark Aevermann, director of product management for laptops at NVIDIA. "There are now five times more RTX 30 Series gaming laptops that are thinner than 18mm compared with previous-generation RTX systems, delivering groundbreaking performance with very sleek and portable designs."

NVIDIA says that the first laptops using the new GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti GPUs will arrive this Summer.