The Best Early Prime Day Deals On Fire TV Sticks, Ring Doorbells, Echo And More
Amazon is getting a jump on its upcoming Prime Day sales event with early discounts on popular items, including its own hardware devices. Some of the deals represent significant markdowns too. The caveat is that you need to be a Prime member, though if you're not ready to fully commit, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial (or six months if you're a student).
It's worth it because some of the early Prime Day deals more than offset the cost of a paid membership. Such is the case with this Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5 bundle for $64.99 on Amazon (save $124.99). That's not a fake discount, either. The doorbell by itself often sells for $99.99 (though it also frequently goes on sale), while the Echo Show 5 carries an $89.99 MSRP.
What you're getting here is the most recent version of the base Ring Video Doorbell (2nd generation) model. It records video in 1080p, has a built-in battery though can also be hardwired to your existing doorbell system for continuous charging, boasts a 160-degree field of view, and offers customizable motion detection zones and near motion zone capability to reduce false alerts. Combined with the Echo Show 5, you can see and communicate with whoever is standing outside, and potentially ward off porch pirates.
Here are some other Ring deals...
- Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) + Ring Chime: $79.99 (save $54.99)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD: $59.99 (save $40)
- Ring Spotlight Cam Plus, Solar + Security Siren: $149.99 (save $79.99)
- Ring Spotlight Cam Plus, Battery + Security Siren: $119.99 (save $50)
- Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit (2nd Gen): $149.99 (save $100)
- Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: $119.99 (save $80)
Switching gears away from home security to streaming, Amazon is offering deep discounts on its Fire TV products, including the Fire TV Stick 4K Max—it's on sale for a low $24.99 (save $30). This is Amazon's flagship streaming dongle and also it's fastest, powered by a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.8GHz and a 750MHz GPU. According to Amazon, it's 40 percent faster than the non-Max variant.
As the model name gives away, it supports 4K resolution streaming. It also features Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Dolby Atmos support, Dolby Vision support for HDR videos, and live view picture-in-picture. It also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote.
If you're looking for something even more powerful and don't need it to be a dongle, the Fire TV Cube with Wi-Fi 6E support is on sale for $109.99 (save $30). Or for the cheapest 4K option, the Fire TV Stick 4K (non-Max) is marked down to $22.99 (save $27). We recommend spending the extra $2 on the Max model if going with a streaming stick, though if the bump in performance is a non-factor, then this is the less expensive route.
Looking to smarten up your own? You can start with this Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock and Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb bundle for $29.99 (save $44.99). The relatively compact Echo Dot offers quite a bit of utility—it plays music, shows the time, acts as a voice-controlled hub to control things like the lighting and thermostat, relays the weather on the handy LED display, and more.
The bundled Sengled bulb plays nice with the Echo Dot, which enables you to add a splash of color to any room using your voice ("Alexa, turn on the lights"). You don't need a separate smart hub, either, as the Echo Dot effectively serves that purpose. That's a decent value for a penny shy of 30 bucks.
Here are some more Echo deals...
- Echo Pop: $17.99 (save $22)
- Echo Pop + Sengled Color Bulb: $18.98 (save $36)
- Echo (4th Gen) w/ Premium Sound: $54.99 (save $45)
- Echo (4th Gen) w/ Premium Sound + Sengled Color Bulb: $54.99 (save $59.99)
- Echo Studio: $154.99 (save $45)
- Echo Studio + Sengled Color Bulb: $154.99 (save $59.99)
Prepare to be surprised if it's been several years since you shopped for a TV. Prices have fallen quite a bit overall, while the more expensive models pack more features than ever before to stretch the amount of bang you get for your buck. If you don't need to go all that big and just want an affordable model, check out the 43-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series for $229.99 (save $140).
This is a 4K resolution screen. While it's not a cutting-edge OLED or mini LED TV, it does offer a fair number of bells and whistles for the price, including HDR support (HDR 10 and HLG), built-in Fire smart platform, four HDMI inputs including an HDMI 2.1 port with eARC (the other three are HDMI 2.0), Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, and an Alexa Voice Remote.
Here are some more early Prime Day deals...
- 55-Inch Fire TV 4 Series 4K: $339.99 (save $180)
- 50-Inch Fire TV 4 Series 4K: $289.99 (save $160)
- Echo Buds (2023) True Wireless Earbuds: $34.99 (save $15)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet: $54.99 (save $45)
- Amazon Smart Plug: $12.99 (save $12)
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: $162.97 (save $95)
- Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi Router: $69.99 (save $90)
- Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi Router 3-Pack: $149.99 (save $337.97)