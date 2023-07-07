The Best Early Prime Day Deals On Fire TV Sticks, Ring Doorbells, Echo And More





Amazon is getting a jump on its upcoming Prime Day sales event with early discounts on popular items, including its own hardware devices. Some of the deals represent significant markdowns too. The caveat is that you need to be a Prime member, though if you're not ready to fully commit, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial (or six months if you're a student).





Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5 bundle for $64.99 on Amazon (save $124.99). That's not a fake discount, either. The doorbell by itself often sells for $99.99 (though it also frequently goes on sale), while the Echo Show 5 carries an $89.99 MSRP. It's worth it because some of the early Prime Day deals more than offset the cost of a paid membership. Such is the case with thisfor(save $124.99). That's not a fake discount, either. The doorbell by itself often sells for $99.99 (though it also frequently goes on sale), while the Echo Show 5 carries an $89.99 MSRP.





What you're getting here is the most recent version of the base Ring Video Doorbell (2nd generation) model. It records video in 1080p, has a built-in battery though can also be hardwired to your existing doorbell system for continuous charging, boasts a 160-degree field of view, and offers customizable motion detection zones and near motion zone capability to reduce false alerts. Combined with the Echo Show 5, you can see and communicate with whoever is standing outside, and potentially ward off porch pirates.





Here are some other Ring deals...