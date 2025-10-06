CATEGORIES
Top 10 Early October Prime Day Apple Deals: AirPods, iPads & More For Less

by Paul LillyMonday, October 06, 2025, 06:54 AM EDT
Apple AirPods in the charging case (closeup render).
We are expecting a bunch of deals to emerge this week, especially once Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event gets underway on Tuesday, October 7. Even though the sales event has not officially started yet, we're still tracking bargains. To that end, we found a bunch of deals on select Apple products, such as its AirPods 4 earbuds.

For example, you can score Apple's AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation (ANC) for $139.99 at Amazon (22% off). That's not an all-time low price, but it is a $40 markdown compared to the launch MSRP. This is also the higher-end version of the AirPods 4 that incorporates ANC, which isn't found on the base AirPods 4.

ANC is one of the things Apple has consistent done right on the AirPods models that support the feature. It's not the only selling point, though. These wireless earbuds are comfortable, they sound great, and support personalized spatial audio.

They also feature USB-C and wireless charging (via the included charging case). According to Apple, you can expect up to 5 hours of listening time per charge, with the charging case adding another 30 hours to mix.

What if you don't care about ANC? In that case, you can save a fair bit of money by buying the base AirPods 4, which can be had for $89.99 at Amazon (30% off). At the current markdown, these earbuds are only $0.99 removed from their all-time low price.

Apple iPad renders.

If you're looking for a reasonably priced tablet, check out Apple's 11-inch iPad (128GB, Wi-Fi), which is on sale starting at $299 at Amazon (14% off). That's a $50 markdown compared to MSRP, and the same (or similar, by a buck) discount also applies to the 256GB model ($50 off) and 512GB model ($49.99 off). Multiple color options are on tap, and the Wi-Fi + Cellular models are discounted by $50 as well (just hit any of the links and select the model you're interested in).

This is the latest version of the base iPad. It features an 11-inch Liquid Retina IPS display with a 2360x1640 resolution and 500 nits brightness, and is powered by Apple's A16 chip with a 5-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine.

Other specs include a 12-megapixel center stage camera, Touch ID button, USB-C connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 support, landscape stereo speakers, Apple Pencil support (including USB-C), and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Here are some more Apple deals...
