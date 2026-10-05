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Early Amazon Prime Day Deals On Great SSDs From Samsung And More Are Here

by Zak KillianMonday, October 05, 2026, 02:45 PM EDT
hero installing samsung 990 ssd
Installing a Samsung 990 PRO M.2 SSD. - Image: Samsung
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days don't start until tomorrow, but some folks have already jumped the gun and posted what are, if we can be honest, some darn decent deals on storage as long as you look at them relative to recent pricing. Just try not to think about what these drives would have cost a year and a half ago, because that's in the past, and you can't pay that now. Instead, focus on the fact that these SSDs are for sale at deep discounts from their list pricing; if you need an SSD, you won't do a lot better than these at this time.

samsung three ssds
All three Samsung 990 families are on sale. - Images: Samsung

Samsung SSD 990 PRO 2TB NVMe SSD: $389.99 at Amazon
Samsung SSD 990 2TB NVMe SSD: $369.99 at Amazon
Samsung SSD 990 EVO Plus 4TB NVMe SSD: $669.50 at Amazon

First up we have a trio of Samsung M.2 SSDs from the company's 990 family. The Samsung SSD 990 is a fast PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD; you can pick up a 2TB model for $369.99. If you really need speed, you can instead pick up the PRO model of the same drive, featuring TLC flash and an integrated DRAM cache for improved durability, for $389.99, or 39% off the hilariously inflated list price.

Alternatively, you can grab an SSD 990 EVO Plus, which uniquely supports PCIe 5.0 x2 operation or PCIe 4.0 x4 operation, for $381.94 for 2TB, or $669.50 for 4TB. 1TB models of all three drives are also available: $239.99, $229.99, and $237 for 990 PRO, 990, and 990 EVO respectively. Just click through to the page and select the 1TB model and we'll get our slice of the purchase at no extra cost to you.

gigastone sata ssd
Gigastone High Endurance NAS SSD - Image: Gigastone

Gigastone High-Endurance 2TB SATA SSD for NAS: $269.99 at Amazon

SATA SSDs might not be hte latest technology anymore, but they're still highly relevant for all kinds of use cases. Gigastone offers a 2TB "high-endurance SSD", using TLC flash with SLC caching, for $269.99 right now, although this price does end today, so you'd better grab it quick if you want one. Gigastone explicitly advertises this drive for "24/7 reliability" and says it is suitable for "Gaming/PC/NAS" usage with a five-year warranty, which is interesting. You can also pick up a 2-pack of 4TB drives for $1,499.99 if you want.

lexar mini ssd
Lexar's mini SSD is magnetic and can attach to some phones and laptops. - Images: Lexar

Lexar 2TB ES5 Magnetic External SSD: $284.49 at Amazon

Finally, we have a pretty slick little magnetic external SSD for you. This is an NVMe drive internally, so it supports high transfer rates up to 2 GBytes/second. In terms of capabilities, it's pretty similar to the MSI Datamag that we reviewed last year. You can pick it up for 25% off the list price at just $284.49, but make sure your PC has a 20 Gbps USB or Thunderbolt port to actually get the full speed out of this drive! It works with smartphones and select high-end cinema and mirrorless cameras, too.

Look, we're well aware that these prices are painful in comparison to what you could have paid a year ago; we're suffering under the effects of the flash and memory shortage, too. Still, if you need storage, you need storage, and there's no telling how long you might have to wait for prices to come down—if they ever do. Might as well grab what you need when the prices are "relatively" good.
Tags:  deals, SSDs
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
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