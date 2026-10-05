Early Amazon Prime Day Deals On Great SSDs From Samsung And More Are Here
Samsung SSD 990 PRO 2TB NVMe SSD: $389.99 at Amazon
Samsung SSD 990 2TB NVMe SSD: $369.99 at Amazon
Samsung SSD 990 EVO Plus 4TB NVMe SSD: $669.50 at Amazon
First up we have a trio of Samsung M.2 SSDs from the company's 990 family. The Samsung SSD 990 is a fast PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD; you can pick up a 2TB model for $369.99. If you really need speed, you can instead pick up the PRO model of the same drive, featuring TLC flash and an integrated DRAM cache for improved durability, for $389.99, or 39% off the hilariously inflated list price.
Alternatively, you can grab an SSD 990 EVO Plus, which uniquely supports PCIe 5.0 x2 operation or PCIe 4.0 x4 operation, for $381.94 for 2TB, or $669.50 for 4TB. 1TB models of all three drives are also available: $239.99, $229.99, and $237 for 990 PRO, 990, and 990 EVO respectively. Just click through to the page and select the 1TB model and we'll get our slice of the purchase at no extra cost to you.
Gigastone High-Endurance 2TB SATA SSD for NAS: $269.99 at Amazon
SATA SSDs might not be hte latest technology anymore, but they're still highly relevant for all kinds of use cases. Gigastone offers a 2TB "high-endurance SSD", using TLC flash with SLC caching, for $269.99 right now, although this price does end today, so you'd better grab it quick if you want one. Gigastone explicitly advertises this drive for "24/7 reliability" and says it is suitable for "Gaming/PC/NAS" usage with a five-year warranty, which is interesting. You can also pick up a 2-pack of 4TB drives for $1,499.99 if you want.
Lexar 2TB ES5 Magnetic External SSD: $284.49 at Amazon
Finally, we have a pretty slick little magnetic external SSD for you. This is an NVMe drive internally, so it supports high transfer rates up to 2 GBytes/second. In terms of capabilities, it's pretty similar to the MSI Datamag that we reviewed last year. You can pick it up for 25% off the list price at just $284.49, but make sure your PC has a 20 Gbps USB or Thunderbolt port to actually get the full speed out of this drive! It works with smartphones and select high-end cinema and mirrorless cameras, too.
Look, we're well aware that these prices are painful in comparison to what you could have paid a year ago; we're suffering under the effects of the flash and memory shortage, too. Still, if you need storage, you need storage, and there's no telling how long you might have to wait for prices to come down—if they ever do. Might as well grab what you need when the prices are "relatively" good.