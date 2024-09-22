Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Lit On Headphones, OLED TVs And Laptops
LG 55-inch OLED Evo C4 Smart TVAs the nights cool off, it may be time to upgrade your primary TV for catching up on all your favorite shows. The LG 55-inch OLED evo smart TV is an excellent option. LG’s signature OLED technology is highly regarded for creating a great viewing experience with stellar picture quality, and with over 8 million "self-lit" pixels, according to the company, this big screen should look pretty crispy.
Increasing the viewing experience is the addition of Dolby Vision, Filmmaker, and Dolby Atmos. Dolby Atmos jumps in and brings more immersive sound that viewers can feel all around them, according to LG. While Filmmaker Mode claims to allow you to see films as the director intended.
Adding to more fluid motion is this display's 144Hz refresh rate and 0.1ms response time. Gamers will also appreciate this TV's NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium support, with variable refresh rate for enhanced gaming quality. The TV comes with four HDMI 2.1 inputs, so no device will be left behind.
The LG 55-inch OLED evo C4 smart TV with Magic Remote is currently 34% off of only $1,326.99.
Be sure to also check out the Sony 65-inch OLED Bravia 8 smart TV which is currently 20% off for $1988.
MSI Raider GE76 Gaming LaptopMSI is well-known for making quality gaming laptops, and the Raider GE76 is no different. The laptop comes with a powerful Intel Core i9-12900H, GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD.
This MSI gaming laptop comes with a large 17.3-inch FHD display and a 144Hz refresh rate to deliver smooth 1080p gaming. Providing extra oomph is Dynamic Boost 2.0, which delivers an optimal balance of power between the GPU, GPU memory, and CPU for a greater performance boost across the board. MSI claims on-board AI assist manages power on a per-frame basis and optimizes for performance.
The Raider GE 76 comes with a Cooler Boost 6 design that's equipped with 2 fans and 6 heat pipes to ensure good thermal management and performance under gaming pressure.
The MSI Raider GE76 gaming laptop is currently 24% off for just $1,222.92.
Not a Windows laptop kind of person? Then be sure to check out the Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch laptop that is currently 15% off for $1,099.
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless HeadphonesWhile summer may be coming to an end, the beat goes on. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones are a great option to keep the jams flowing. Users will enjoy premium music quality all day, thanks to the headphone’s "audiophile-inspired" 42mm transducer system and aptX Adaptive.
Users will be able to personalize their listening experience using the Sennheiser Smart Control App. Adjust the sound to the individuals listening preferences via the integrated equalizer, presets, and sound modes. Stay immersed in the music and filter out the world around you with active noise cancellation, or let the world in with adjustable Transparency mode.
The band can allegedly play on for days with Sennheiser’s long lasting battery. The company touts the headset as being able last up to 60 hours of playback time, and it comes equipped with fast charging as well.
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones are 34% off for only $249.95.
