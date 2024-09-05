Acer Unveils A Clever Gaming Laptop Concept With Built-In Detachable Controllers
Releasing the controller from the electromagnetic lock on the touchpad is as easy as putting two fingers on the release button on the top of the keyboard. When doing this, you also trigger two high-fidelity 5-watt speakers to pop out from the side of the laptop, further enhancing the gaming experience that Acer's Project DualPlay has to offer.
It seems that the whole idea is to make switching between gaming and your normal computing tasks much easier. Having an in-built controller into the touchpad is a first and is a bold move, especially considering that Acer has also just recently announced their own handheld gaming device, the Nitro Blaze 7.
Project DualPlay would be a gamer's dream. From the inbuilt controller and extra speakers to the immense RGB that covers the keyboard, screen bezels and trackpad, this could be the ultimate on-the-go gaming device in the future. I mean, who needs a handheld when you can get a laptop-sized screen with a removable gaming controller.
Acer didn't just stop there, oh no! It made the controller similar to a Nintendo Switch controller, essentially allow you to make it into two controllers. This adds a whole new level to the gaming aspect as now you can easily add a player 2, leveling up your gaming time has never been so easy.
At this time, it is just a concept but I can only imagine how well something like this would do in the gaming scene. There's no current rumored specifications or anything like that but I would expect Acer to go all out on a device like this. With innovation comes great performance requirements and I would imagine, a great price tag to go along with it.
I hope this project does see the day of light and I hope Acer does gamer's proud. With so much RGB, it is easy to think this may be one big gimmick and could completely suck. However, if done right with a controller that has a solid build quality and doesn't compromise on the overall gaming performance, Acer could have an amazing new addition to their Predator Gaming line-up.
Another thing I am interested in seeing how it plays out is the speakers. As they pop-out, I can see this causing some serious issues such as knocking things over, or even getting jammed and not popping out properly. In my opinion, this is just another moving part that adds to the chance of something breaking. As this is just a concept, Acer could still change this before and if they release their Project DualPlay laptop.
Only time will tell how this unfolds but expect us to cover any and all updates on Project DualPlay as I for one, cannot wait to see if it becomes a reality.