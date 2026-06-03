A Doomed Blue-Green Fireball Meteor Streaks Over Great Lakes





In Northeast Ohio, residents in communities such as Elyria, Lorain, Parma, and Cleveland Heights reported a bright blue-green flash that appeared to last for several seconds. Observers farther west in Illinois, including Chicago, Aurora, and Waukegan, similarly described a luminous streak cutting through the sky. The coloration of the fireball suggests a high concentration of elements such as copper or nickel.





Map of witness reports across Ohio, Michigan and several other states (Credit: American Meteor Society)



The Great Lakes region has encountered a peculiar amount of cosmic activity in recent months. Just this past March, a 7-ton six-foot wide asteroid exploded directly over Northeast Ohio, creating a series of booming shockwaves before researchers and local residents successfully recovered fragment debris scattered throughout Medina County





Less than a week after that event, another bright fireball tore through the upper atmosphere over southern Wisconsin. And no, in case you're freaking out or watch too many sci-fi flicks, these events are entirely independent, random occurrences, and do not mean the region has somehow become an active target for cosmic debris (or rock tossing alien motherships hovering over Earth).





Main image credit: Nick Schrader via AMS