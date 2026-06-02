230-Ton TNT Meteor Explosion Rattles New England, NASA Confirms







UPDATE: @NASA can confirm a fireball over New England at 2:06 p.m. EDT on Saturday, May 30, 2026. The meteor was about 5 feet (1.6 meters) in diameter with a mass of 5.6 metric tons and entered Earth’s atmosphere at roughly 42,000 mph.



The meteor traveled through the atmosphere… https://t.co/GLeF68Q7NG — NASA Space Alerts (@NASASpaceAlerts) June 1, 2026 A rare daytime fireball broke the quiet afternoon over New England when a 5-foot-wide meteor violently recently exploded in the sky. The high-altitude blast generated a powerful sonic boom that shook buildings across multiple states and two Canadian provinces, leaving thousands of startled residents wondering what had just occurred.

NASA later confirmed that the cosmic party crasher was a meteoroid weighing approximately 5.6 metric tons. Tumbling through the atmosphere at 42,000 miles per hour, the rock broke apart at 2:06 p.m. EDT roughly 31 miles above Earth. The energy released during the explosion was equivalent to 230 tons of TNT.





Pinpointing where these space fragments landed required a mix of physics and local weather technology. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radar stations in Boston, Long Island, and Albany tracked the plunging debris at altitudes ranging from 64,000 feet down to 4,000 feet. Utilizing the Jörmungandr dark flight model alongside actual weather balloon data, NASA mapped the trajectory from northwest to southeast. The data revealed that the space rocks bypassed the mainland entirely and plunged straight into the middle of Cape Cod Bay.





Colored vertical lines show the flight paths of a range of hypothetical meteorites ranging in mass from 0.01g to 10 kg. (Credit: NASA)



The New England fireball is the latest in a string of recent global events , following a dazzling green fireball seen over a volcano in the Philippines on May 25, and a cannonball-sized meteorite that smashed through a residential roof in Texas back in March.





Main image credit: Schesco Nyarwaya via Unsplash