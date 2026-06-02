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230-Ton TNT Meteor Explosion Rattles New England, NASA Confirms

by Aaron LeongTuesday, June 02, 2026, 10:16 AM EDT
hero meteor fall
A rare daytime fireball broke the quiet afternoon over New England when a 5-foot-wide meteor violently recently exploded in the sky. The high-altitude blast generated a powerful sonic boom that shook buildings across multiple states and two Canadian provinces, leaving thousands of startled residents wondering what had just occurred.
NASA later confirmed that the cosmic party crasher was a meteoroid weighing approximately 5.6 metric tons. Tumbling through the atmosphere at 42,000 miles per hour, the rock broke apart at 2:06 p.m. EDT roughly 31 miles above Earth. The energy released during the explosion was equivalent to 230 tons of TNT. 

Pinpointing where these space fragments landed required a mix of physics and local weather technology. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radar stations in Boston, Long Island, and Albany tracked the plunging debris at altitudes ranging from 64,000 feet down to 4,000 feet. Utilizing the Jörmungandr dark flight model alongside actual weather balloon data, NASA mapped the trajectory from northwest to southeast. The data revealed that the space rocks bypassed the mainland entirely and plunged straight into the middle of Cape Cod Bay.

strewn field
Colored vertical lines show the flight paths of a range of hypothetical meteorites ranging in mass from 0.01g to 10 kg. (Credit: NASA)

NASA notes the cosmic debris lies roughly 10 miles northeast of Sandwich harbor, 17 miles southeast of Plymouth, and 15 miles southwest of Provincetown. NASA affectionately calls this water landing as a "fishy squisher."

Interestingly, the radar data predominantly captured signatures of large fragments, ranging from 40 grams to several kilograms, rather than the tiny pebbles typical of most falls. This bounty is currently resting under 70 to 100 feet of water. Because most meteorites contain heavy concentrations of iron and nickel, they are strongly attracted to magnets. Therefore, meteorologists and researchers have pointed out that anyone with a boat, a very strong magnet, and a hundred feet of sturdy rope technically has a chance of pulling a piece of the solar system out of the bay.

The New England fireball is the latest in a string of recent global events, following a dazzling green fireball seen over a volcano in the Philippines on May 25, and a cannonball-sized meteorite that smashed through a residential roof in Texas back in March.

Main image credit: Schesco Nyarwaya via Unsplash
Tags:  space, NASA, explosion, meteor
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Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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