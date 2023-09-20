Interview With NVIDIA And CD Projekt Sheds Light on DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction

In case you couldn't tell from our coverage, some of us around here—particularly your present author—are big fans of Cyberpunk 2077. That's not only because it's a legitimately great game these days, but also because it is a showcase for the absolute bleeding edge in graphics technology. That will continue to be the case in coming days as the game gets its 2.0 update and its Phantom Liberty expansion





Cyberpunk 2077's Overdrive mode is even more realistic than its "Psycho" RT mode. Image: Digital Foundry

The big-ticket item arriving with the 2.0 update tomorrow is DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction. We've already written about that upcoming feature at length , but a new interview revealed some interesting details about the technique, its creation, the history of DLSS, and its future.





The topic of discussion was very distinctly DLSS, particularly (but not exclusively) DLSS 3.5 and its new Ray Reconstruction feature. As an extremely brief recap of our previous coverage, Ray Reconstruction replaces the hand-tuned denoisers that ray-traced games normally use with the same AI that performs upscaling as part of DLSS Super Resolution. This isn't about increasing performance like other DLSS features; as Catanzaro says, there are already "lots of tools to make framerates really high."





Ray Reconstruction makes the lighting both richer and more accurate.

The ultimate solution to this conundrum was to create DLSS Ray Reconstruction (RR). In this operational mode, the DLSS AI performs both denoising and super-resolution upscaling. It's all done in one place, which means that not only do you get vastly superior image quality, it's also both more accurate and can even be faster, if it replaces the work of multiple hand-tuned denoisers.





Ray Reconstruction can improve performance in some scenes, but that's not what it's for.

Unlike DLSS Super Resolution where you are trading quality for performance, Ray Reconstruction has "virtually no downside", according to Freeman. Both he and Catanzaro as well as CDPR's Knapik agreed that DLSS RR actually looks better than rendering the game at native resolution where it presumably falls back to the hand-tuned denoisers. NVIDIA says when using DLAA , but haven't heard back yet.





Path tracing adds shadows where they'd realistically be. Image: Digital Foundry

Catanzaro explained that DLSS RR can look better than native because the AI is able to make smarter decisions than humans can. They described denoisers as a "bag of tricks with a lot of knobs to tweak," and said that it takes skilled professionals a lot of time to tune denoisers by hand. By contrast, AI can do things that we don't know how to write algorithms for by looking at huge datasets and learning much more complicated functions than we can achieve by manually constructing algorithms by hand.





By the way, don't be confused by the "DLSS 3.5" nomenclature. Ray Reconstruction can be used on any GeForce RTX GPU, going all the way back to the "Turing" RTX 20 series. Because the numeric versions can be disorienting, NVIDIA's reps actually recommended sticking with feature names for the various DLSS functions. So far, those are Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and Ray Reconstruction. Only Frame Generation requires a GeForce RTX 40 series GPU.



