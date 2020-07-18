DJI’s Osmo Action 4K Rugged Camera Is Just $249 At Best Buy And Amazon

and right now, down from its $369.99 list price. If you find yourself reconnecting with nature and going on adventures during this time of social distancing, why not chronicle your activities on video? Now is the perfect time to consider such a thing— DJI's nifty and ultra-compact Osmo Action is on sale for $249.00 at Amazon and $249.99 at Best Buy right now, down from its $369.99 list price.





Granted, this little camera has not been selling for MSRP for the past several months, but this is still the lowest it has been since a brief dip in May. And with this deal, the Osmo Action is also a cheaper alternative to the GoPro Hero8 , which offers similar features and sells for $349.





One of the standout bullet points is the inclusion of dual displays, including a 1.4-inch screen on the front and a 2.25-inch display on the back.









"Osmo Action’s dual screens allow you to capture it all with the touch of a button. A vivid front screen lets you frame yourself effortlessly in any setting, while the back screen delivers a crystal-clear, hyper-responsive display," DJI explains.





This is a rugged camera that is waterproof (can be used at depths of up to 11 meters, and up 60 meters if paired with DJI's waterproof case). It supports recording video at up to 4K at 60 frames per second in a 16:9 aspect ratio, or up to 30 fps in a 4:3 aspect ratio at that resolution, and up to 240 fps at either 1080p or 720p.





It's armed with a 12-megapixel 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor with a 120-1/8000s electronic shutter speed and 100-3200 ISO range. And according to DJI, the 1300mAh battery is good for up to 63 minutes of 4K recording, or 135 minutes of 1080p recording.

