CATEGORIES
home News

Disney+ And Hulu Streaming Prices Are Going Up Again At The Worst Possible Time

by Aaron LeongWednesday, September 24, 2025, 10:40 AM EDT
hero banner disneyplus
Ugh, here we go again. Disney has announced a significant price increase for its popular streaming services, Disney+ and Hulu, in a move that will affect more than 180 million subscribers at a time when the nation's wallets feel tighter and, somewhat ironically, comes barely a week after the temporary and controversial cancellation of the media giant's Jimmy Kimmel show. The new pricing, which starts on October 21, will see costs for all subscription tiers and bundles rise, continuing a trend of escalating prices across the streaming industry.

Some of the highlights of the new pricing structure is as follows:
  • The ad-supported plan, previously a budget-friendly option, will see a $2 increase, bringing its monthly cost to $11.99.
  • For subscribers who prefer an uninterrupted viewing experience, the ad-free, Disney+ premium plan will now cost $18.99 per month, which is a $3 jump from before.
  • The popular Disney+ and Hulu bundle with ads will increase a couple bucks to $12.99 per month.
  • The larger bundle, which includes ESPN Select and ads, will now cost $19.99 per month, representing a $3 increase.
  • Finally, the premium bundle that offers an ad-free experience on both Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Select will see a $3 increase to $29.99 per month.
Disney's announcement comes closely after the launch of its ESPN DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) program in August, which is meant as a standalone streaming service for ESPN's full suite of networks to attract cord-cutters and cord-nevers. 

disney bundle1

On the surface, an extra $2-3 per month may not seem like much, but let's not forget that Disney has steadily raised prices every October since 2021 (as far as we can tell), so this year may be a breaking point for some long-time customers. Folks might have to start evaluating their streaming habits and potentially cut back on the number of services they subscribe to at any given time. And let's not get started on subscription fatigue—from Apple+ to Plex, practically every streaming service has been compounding the problem.

Anyway, existing subscribers will not feel the pinch immediately as the new prices will be applied automatically on their first billing cycle after the October 21st effective date. Disney encourages current members to review their plans and consider whether a bundle might offer a better value for their viewing needs.
Tags:  Hulu, Streaming, Disney, (NYSE:DIS), disney+, jimmy-kimmel, disney plus
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment