Disney+ And Hulu Streaming Prices Are Going Up Again At The Worst Possible Time





The ad-supported plan, previously a budget-friendly option, will see a $2 increase, bringing its monthly cost to $11.99.

For subscribers who prefer an uninterrupted viewing experience, the ad-free, Disney+ premium plan will now cost $18.99 per month, which is a $3 jump from before.

The popular Disney+ and Hulu bundle with ads will increase a couple bucks to $12.99 per month.

The larger bundle, which includes ESPN Select and ads, will now cost $19.99 per month, representing a $3 increase.

Finally, the premium bundle that offers an ad-free experience on both Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Select will see a $3 increase to $29.99 per month.

Disney's announcement comes closely after the launch of its ESPN DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) program in August, which is meant as a standalone streaming service for ESPN's full suite of networks to attract cord-cutters and cord-nevers.







