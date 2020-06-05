Score Big Discounts On PS Plus, PS Now, And Xbox Game Pass Ultimate With These Hot Deals
Starting off with the Sony camp, Amazon is discounting both its PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscriptions by 30 percent, taking them from $60 per year to just $42 per year each. PlayStation Now is what enables multiplayer functionality for PlayStation 4 games, and gives you access to free games each month. Most recently, Call of Duty: WWII was given free to PlayStation Plus subscribers.
As for PlayStation Now, this gives you streaming access to a library of over 800 PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4 games on your PlayStation 4 console or a Windows PC. You can also download these games directly to your PlayStation 4 while you maintain an active subscription.
- Sony PlayStation Plus 1-Year Subscription $42 @ Amazon
- Sony PlayStation Now 1-Year Subscription $42 @ Amazon
While all of these deals involve current-generation consoles, many are also looking forward to the Holiday 2020 shopping season: that’s when both Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X are confirmed to launch globally. Both next-generation consoles are based on AMD Ryzen/RDNA 2 architecture and promise to enable a new class of beautifully-rendered 4K games with real-time ray tracing effects and superfast load times thanks to standard PCIe SSDs.