DICE Confirms Battlefield 2042 Crossplay Between PC And Console Platforms





Battlefield 2042 is one of the most anticipated games set for release during the latter half of 2021, and excitement is building. Fortunately, developer DICE continues to drop little nuggets of information about the game, and the latest revolves around crossplay on supported gaming platforms.

Crossplay will be supported across PC, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5 consoles, starting with the Technical Playtest. It's further explained that PC and console users can opt-out of playing with gamers on other platforms if they choose.

Crossplay is also supported between legacy Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles, but they won't be able to join in with PCs and current-generation consoles. This change is due to the processing limitations of these older platforms, which can only support up to 64-players online. However, PCs, the Xbox Series S/X, and PlayStation 5 platforms can support up to 128 players.





"We are still building crossplay functionality, and the first opportunity for us to test it with a wider, invite-only group will be within the Technical Playtest," writes the dev team in a blog post.

In addition to crossplay, there's also the crucial topic of cross-progression when dealing with multiple platforms, especially if a customer is moving from one console brand to another. "We're also building cross-progression and cross-commerce for Battlefield 2042, which will be shared across all platforms and travel with you wherever you go," DICE continues. "For example, your unlocked progress and purchases in your PlayStation copy of the game will carry over onto the Xbox or PC version, and vice versa."

The blog post goes into greater detail on several additional topics, including specialists, maps, vehicles that will be included in the game, and AI soldiers that will fill in for missing human opponents online.

Battlefield 2042 is on track to launch on October 22nd, barring any unforeseen showstopping events.