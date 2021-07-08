CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdThursday, July 08, 2021, 08:05 PM EDT

DICE Confirms Battlefield 2042 Will Bring Back Fan Favorite Remastered Maps

battlefield 2042 battlehub with remastered maps all but confirmed at ea play live presentation
A few weeks back, we heard about the potential for some old Battlefield maps making their way to Battlefield 2042 through a rumored “Battlehub” game mode. It appears that some developers are rather excited about this reported “love letter to fans,” as a new mention about the “REDACTED” game mode has slipped out.

During EA Play’s Live Spotlight Series today, GM of Ripple Effect Studios (formerly DICE LA) Christian Grass confirmed that fan-favorite Battlefield maps would be coming to Battlefield 2042. While he explained that it would be a while before we hear about the whole thing, this confirmation solidifies previous leaks.

I can't say that much about it. What I can say is that one of the components in this experience that we're creating is that we're adding some of the fan-favorite maps back into Battlefield 2042. But the entire experience you have to wait a bit longer, before we reveal what that is.
Those initial leaks were brought up by Battlefield and Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson who is not one to miss out on posting new information. Following Grass’ confirmation, Henderson tweeted some of the maps coming to the rumored “BATTLEHUB,” which may not actually be called “BATTLEHUB.” These maps include Metro, Locker, Siege of Shanghai, and Caspian Border among others which are all rather exciting.

twitter battlefield 2042 battlehub with remastered maps all but confirmed at ea play live presentation

Interestingly, many of these already have levolution or a major event that changes the map, so we are curious how this could adapt with Battlefield 2042. Either way, we are extremely excited for this Battlefield throwback mode, and hopefully it will not be too long before we hear more about it.  In any event, let us know what you think about the 'BATTLEHUB' as its called in the comments below.
Tags:  leak, EA, Battlefield, battlefield 2042

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment