Devious New Phishing Attack Exploits Font Illusion To Create Fake Login Pages





Recent reports have identified major sites like Microsoft and Marriott International as targets. By using addresses such as "rnicrosoft.com" or "rnarriottinternational.com," hackers send out fake security alerts or invoice notifications that look entirely legit. When a user clicks the link, they are directed to a pixel-perfect replica of the company’s login page. Because the URL looks correct at a quick glance, victims often enter their credentials without a second thought, effectively handing the keys to their accounts over to cybercriminals.









Such a threat has even proven to be a problem for browsers like Chrome and Safari that have built-in protections against some forms of domain spoofing, e.g. punycode, which flags international characters . However, since the "rn" trick uses standard Latin characters, detection is much harder.





This leaves the burden of defense on the user. Security specialists warn that mobile users are at the highest risk, as the truncated address bars in mobile browsers often hide the very details that would give the scam away.





"The stakes of one distracted tap are way higher now," warns Harley Sugarman, CEO of security firm Anagram.