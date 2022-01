Destiny 2 Pros Aid Unprepared Noobs In Dares Of Eternity Challenge

New players or “New Lights” are typically first launched into a New Light quest that teaches them the fundamentals of the game and allows them to begin collecting armor and weapons. However, it is believed that since the launch of the 30th Anniversary Pack , New Lights have instead been kicked into the Dares of Eternity activity. This is an activity that they are not equipped to compete and many have been stuck attempting to defeat the overwhelming enemies for more than an hour.Why are we only learning about this issue now? Most Destiny 2 problems are reported by active players via Bungie’s Help web page or on social media. New Lights presumably are not engaging much with Bungie’s socials. They likely have begun seeking help from their friends who are veteran players.This is an issue for several reasons. First, Dares are power-enabled. The power level for the regular activity is at 1150, but even weak enemies can be devastating to New Lights who begin their journey at power level 1100. Second, Dares feature Champions. Players therefore need to have Champion mods and these mods cannot be acquired if you are brand new to the game. Last, Dares can prove to be challenging if you do not fundamentally understand the mechanics of Destiny 2. Dares is not especially difficult if you have played the game before, but not every Destiny 2 mechanic is intuitive to new players. You could technically get out of the activity by going into orbit, but many New Lights simply do not know how to do this yet.There are thankfully heroes even during our darkest hours. Veteran players have created their own personal mission on social media called "The Rescue." These players are pulling their weakest armor and weapons from their collections and heading into the Dares queue. They are then equipping their much higher leveled gear once they have matched with New Lights and are guiding these lost souls through the activity. Bungie recently released a statement that they are looking into the issue and have remarked, "Cheers to all who are hopping in to help New Lights in need."