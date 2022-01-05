Destiny 2 Pros Aid Unprepared Noobs In Dares Of Eternity Challenge

A Bow for Overload Champions.

A Fusion Rifle or Pulse Rifle for Unstoppable Champions. Sidearms like Forerunner or Devil’s Ruin would also be good options. It would not be a bad idea to pair your fusion rifle with the seasonal artifact mod “Particle Deconstruction.” This mod reads as follows: “Dealing damage to a combatant with a Fusion Rifle or Linear Fusion Rifle grants bonus Fusion damage against that combatant for a short duration. This effect stacks up to five times.”

An Auto Rifle or The Lament Exotic Sword for Anti-Barrier Champions.

What should you do if you also have a soft spot for New Lights? First, dig through your vault for your lowest level gear or pull gear from your collections. Weapons and armor that are pulled from the collections will automatically be at a 1100 power level. You can also don a mask from the Festival of Lost to tank your power level even further since these masks are at 0 power level. Some were even lucky, or unlucky depending on your perspective, to get a 0 power level Horror Story Legendary Auto Rifle to drop during Festival of the Lost. This would be a great weapon to equip if you are struggling to decrease your power level.You will then want to equip your higher power level gear once you have matched with the New Lights. It is important to remember that you will be the one handling the Champions and the bosses. You will therefore want weapons that are capable of dealing high damage and taking down Champions. You will be able to switch weapons throughout the activity, but it would not hurt to have the following on standby:You should to aim to gain Starhorses’ Favor as well to access unlimited Heavy Ammo. This can be rather difficult to do before the final boss, but should be a breeze for experienced players before the second challenge. We would also recommend picking up any of the additional buffs that Starhorse drops during the challenges.Now go out there and show those New Lights the light!Images courtesy of Bungie