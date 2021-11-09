Destiny 2 December Update: Here's What To Expect





The next major expansion for Destiny 2, known as the "Witch Queen" expansion, is still over three months away, but that's not to say that there's no content on the horizon. As it announced at the showcase in August, Bungie's living game is slated to be the biggest part of the company's 30th Anniversary celebration, with a tightly-packed parcel of content arriving on Guardians' doorsteps December 7th.

There's also an anniversary pack with a bunch of goodies. Buyers get a new three-player dungeon that Bungie says is inspired by the "famed Cosmodrome loot caves of yore." That should sound familiar to veterans of the first Destiny game, as should the distinctive report of the Gjallarhorn rocket launcher. It's coming back, too, by the way, and is said to retain its signature Wolfpack Rounds perk.







