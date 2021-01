Destiny 2 Harbinger Mission: Here's What You Need To Know, Plus A New Hotfix

Guardians who are completing the mission for the first time will need to first land in the Trostland on the EDZ. You should then head toward a run-down building that will be toward the right of the church. There is a broken fireplace on the second floor of this building. Shoot the fireplace opening until it explodes and it will reveal a hidden passageway. Interact with a box on the left side of the passageway to officially start the mission.You should follow the secret passageway until you reach a narrow corridor with a chair and a closed laptop at the end. There is another small passageway just before this laptop that is peaking out from the brick. You should follow this new passageway until you encounter a closed door next to a panel with a red light. Interact with the door to open it and enter the outdoors.It would not be a Destiny 2 mission without a jumping puzzle and Harbinger is no exception. You will want to kill the Taken Hobgoblin that is hanging out on a ledge ahead of them you preceding. You should then jump onto the ledge that the Hobgoblin was on.You will want to meticulously inch along this cliff until you see a fallen tree pointing toward the dam. You should carefully jump onto the tree and look towards the dam. You will see a row of pipes and a thin edge of concrete toward the bottom of the dam. You will need to jump onto this edge and walk towards the middle of the dam. Look upwards once you reach the midpoint of the dam. There will be a few lips of concrete that you can jump on that will take you to a rusty metal platform. There is a small opening under the platform that will take you to the next part of the mission.Follow the path until you reach a large, open room. This room, and its surrounding smaller rooms, will feature the Emissaries and other Taken enemies you will need to kill. The Emissaries will run-away once you have gotten their health down. You will need to find the rooms blocked by Taken orbs and break those orbs to finish off the Emissaries.Once you have killed all three Emissaries, you should return to the large, open room. You will see a silvery Hawk above one of the doorways. This path will lead to the boss room that is featured in the Lake of Shadows strike.The next stage of the mission is to simply survive the onslaught of enemies. These enemies will include Unstoppable Champions, enemies with energy shields, and some sharp-shooting Taken Hobgoblins. You will be able to follow the Hawk and proceed with the next part of the mission once you have killed all of the enemies.The Hawk will lead you to a path that was part of the original Hawkmoon mission. You will need to jump around and follow the path to make it to the final boss. You should find and follow the rows of purple mushrooms if you lose your way.You will eventually land in the room with the Shard of the Traveler. This is where the final boss will spawn and a plethora of other enemies. A wave of enemies will spawn every time you take down one bar of the boss’s health.We would highly recommend using longer range weapons such as sniper rifles or machine guns. This would be a good time to pull out something like Cloudstrike . The boss deals a ton of damage and the Taken Knights and Taken Acolytes are no joke. Once you have finished off the boss, you will be rewarded with the Hawkmoon catalyst and random rolls. Our random rolls included “Surplus.”