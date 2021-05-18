Destiny 2 Cryosthesia 77K Exotic Sidearm Hack Is Chillingly Hilarious And Overpowered
Everyone loves a good video game hack, and Destiny 2 certainly has its fair share of them. One recent video clip demonstrated the potential of the new Destiny 2 Exotic Sidearm Cryosthesia 77K. This hack allowed the player to “freeze someone five different ways.”
Cryosthesia 77K is an Exotic Kinetic Sidearm that recently became available through Season of the Splicer. It is the first award available to Season Pass owners and is available for free-to-play players at Rank 35. It is the second Stasis weapon to be introduced in the game since the launch of the Beyond Light expansion.
Its perks are as follows:
Nevertheless, it appears that some have found a fun way to take advantage of Cryosthesia 77K during PVP matches. Destiny 2 Twitch streamer JOverrated demonstrated the weapon’s power during Trials of Osiris. JOverrated fired a Charged Shot at an opponent and was able to quickly freeze them. They then continued to freeze their opponent using their various abilities such as their melee attack, grenade, and Super. The opponent was unable to break free.
This clip of JOverrated has caused quite a stir in the Destiny 2 community due its overall absurdity. It is just plain funny to watch the entire encounter go down. The video also highlights a current sore spot-- Stasis is very overpowered during PVP matches. Many have called for Bungie to “nerf” Stasis or even to remove it as an option during PVP. At the moment, it appears that not only is Stasis here to stay in PVP, but there is another way to manipulate it.
What do you think of the current Season of the Splicer? Let us know in the comments below.
Images courtesy of Bungie.
Many were excited to get their hands on another Stasis weapon. However, like the Exotic Power Grenade Launcher Salvation’s Grip, most Guardians have regarded Cryosthesia 77K as a bit of a novelty. Many have fired a few shots with the weapon and then safely placed it into their Vault.
i did a bad thing.— JOverrated (@Joverrated_) May 16, 2021
with the new sidearm.. you can freeze someone, 5 different ways.
Stasis is fine. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/xunvPzH07G
