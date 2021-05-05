Destiny 2 Season Of The Splicer: What You Need To Know About The Vex, Override And More
Another Destiny 2 season is almost upon us and Bungie has recently spilled some of the details. They included a glimpse into the new seasonal activity and weekly mission, exotic and legendary weapons and armor, Vault of Glass raid, and other new features. Here is everything we know so far about Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer.
The Season of the Splicer will be focused on the Vex and combating their attempt to take over the Last City. According to the Season of the Splicer webpage, “The Vex have plunged the Last City into an endless night, threatening the safety once found beneath the watchful presence of the Traveler.” The Vex reportedly have the power to completely extinguish humanity. Ikora Rey and Osiris suggest that Guardians seek out Mithrax, who is Kell of the House of Light and the last of the “sacred Splicers, those with the power to commune with machines.” Guardians must find Mithrax before the Vex are able to.
We find it refreshing that Ikora Rey will be one of the main NPCs during this season. It has been too long since she has had a relevant role in the game. We will hopefully learn more about the Vex during the season, like we have about the Fallen during the Beyond Light expansion and the Cabal during the current Season of the Chosen. The Vex are one of the enemy races that we know the least about.
The season will feature a new six-player activity called “Override” in which the Guardians must use “Splicer tech” to hack into the Vex network. Guardians will be able to uncover Vex secrets and use them against them. This activity will take place on three destinations-- the Moon, the Tangled Shore, and Europa. Override: Europa will launch on May 11th, Override: Moon on May 18th, and Override: Tangled Shore on May 25th. The season will also include a weekly pinnacle mission called Expunge. This mission will task Guardians with finding “new vulnerabilities within the Vex Network and [using] Splicer Keys to infiltrate and collapse it from within.” The mission looks like it will be available for several weeks starting on May 25th.
It has been quite some time since Destiny 2 has incorporated a six-player activity. Fingers-crossed that this activity will be as fun and engaging as the Battlegrounds activity that has reigned this past season. We are also glad to see the continuance of a weekly pinnacle mission. We have found that this has been an interesting addition to the game over the last few seasons.
Guardians are especially eager to return to the Vault of Glass raid. The Vault of Glass was one of the first Destiny raids and it holds a special place in the heart of many Destiny veterans. Vault of Glass and its corresponding World’s First competition will drop on May 22nd, while Vault of Glass raid challenges will become available on June 15th.
It would not be a new Destiny 2 season without new weapons and armor. Mithrax will gift Guardians with a new Exotic sidearm called Cryosthesia 77k. This a Stasis-powered weapon that includes Liquid-Cooling tech. Each class is also receiving new exotic leg armor. They are as follows:
Ada-1 will be the Guardians go-to NPC for Armor Synthesis and Guardians will need to complete a variety of tasks before they can earn up to four full sets of ornaments, or twenty specific items during the Season of the Splicer. This number will be capped at ten in future seasons. Armor Synthesis has so far received criticism for being limited and complicated in nature and it will be interesting to see how it plays out over the next season.
Other seasonal features include a new Stasis fragment and an upgrade to the H.E.L.M. The H.E.L.M. was introduced during the Season of the Chosen and served as headquarters in the fight against Caital. It will now include a chamber where Guardians can “harness new Splicer tech and plan their response to the Vex incursion.”
Season of the Splicer begins on May 11th and ends on August 24th. Are you excited about Season of the Splicer? How about the return of Vault of Glass? Let us know in the comments below.
Images courtesy of Bungie.
The Season of the Splicer will be focused on the Vex and combating their attempt to take over the Last City. According to the Season of the Splicer webpage, “The Vex have plunged the Last City into an endless night, threatening the safety once found beneath the watchful presence of the Traveler.” The Vex reportedly have the power to completely extinguish humanity. Ikora Rey and Osiris suggest that Guardians seek out Mithrax, who is Kell of the House of Light and the last of the “sacred Splicers, those with the power to commune with machines.” Guardians must find Mithrax before the Vex are able to.
We find it refreshing that Ikora Rey will be one of the main NPCs during this season. It has been too long since she has had a relevant role in the game. We will hopefully learn more about the Vex during the season, like we have about the Fallen during the Beyond Light expansion and the Cabal during the current Season of the Chosen. The Vex are one of the enemy races that we know the least about.
The season will feature a new six-player activity called “Override” in which the Guardians must use “Splicer tech” to hack into the Vex network. Guardians will be able to uncover Vex secrets and use them against them. This activity will take place on three destinations-- the Moon, the Tangled Shore, and Europa. Override: Europa will launch on May 11th, Override: Moon on May 18th, and Override: Tangled Shore on May 25th. The season will also include a weekly pinnacle mission called Expunge. This mission will task Guardians with finding “new vulnerabilities within the Vex Network and [using] Splicer Keys to infiltrate and collapse it from within.” The mission looks like it will be available for several weeks starting on May 25th.
It has been quite some time since Destiny 2 has incorporated a six-player activity. Fingers-crossed that this activity will be as fun and engaging as the Battlegrounds activity that has reigned this past season. We are also glad to see the continuance of a weekly pinnacle mission. We have found that this has been an interesting addition to the game over the last few seasons.
Guardians are especially eager to return to the Vault of Glass raid. The Vault of Glass was one of the first Destiny raids and it holds a special place in the heart of many Destiny veterans. Vault of Glass and its corresponding World’s First competition will drop on May 22nd, while Vault of Glass raid challenges will become available on June 15th.
It would not be a new Destiny 2 season without new weapons and armor. Mithrax will gift Guardians with a new Exotic sidearm called Cryosthesia 77k. This a Stasis-powered weapon that includes Liquid-Cooling tech. Each class is also receiving new exotic leg armor. They are as follows:
- Hunters-- Star-Eater Scales-- Allows Hunters to feast upon Orbs of Power, charging their Super more quickly and making it more potent.
- Titans-- The Path of Burning Steps-- Titan armor that converts Solar eliminations into increased weapon damage and makes them more difficult to lock down with Stasis.
- Warlocks-- Boots of the Assembler-- Condenses a Warlock rifts’ healing or empowering energy into projectiles that seek out their allies to bless them with noble benefits.
Ada-1 will be the Guardians go-to NPC for Armor Synthesis and Guardians will need to complete a variety of tasks before they can earn up to four full sets of ornaments, or twenty specific items during the Season of the Splicer. This number will be capped at ten in future seasons. Armor Synthesis has so far received criticism for being limited and complicated in nature and it will be interesting to see how it plays out over the next season.
Other seasonal features include a new Stasis fragment and an upgrade to the H.E.L.M. The H.E.L.M. was introduced during the Season of the Chosen and served as headquarters in the fight against Caital. It will now include a chamber where Guardians can “harness new Splicer tech and plan their response to the Vex incursion.”
Season of the Splicer begins on May 11th and ends on August 24th. Are you excited about Season of the Splicer? How about the return of Vault of Glass? Let us know in the comments below.
Images courtesy of Bungie.