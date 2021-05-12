CATEGORIES
home News
by Marco ChiappettaWednesday, May 12, 2021, 12:00 PM EDT

HotHardware Destiny 2 Talon Gaming PC Giveaway With Falcon Northwest, AMD And Bungie!

falcon amd bungie hh giveaway hero
We know PC gamers are having a hard time getting their hands on the latest and greatest hardware for their rigs. We feel your pain though, and thanks to the immense generosity of our friends at Falcon Northwest, AMD and Bungie, we’re going to do something about it!

How, you ask? By giving away an absolutely amazing all AMD-powered gaming PC, customized by the meticulous builders at Falcon Northwest, adorned with awesome Destiny 2 artwork and imagery. Take a look at this masterpiece...

falcon system with asus logo

Up for grabs is an amazing, one-of-a-kind Falcon Northwest Talon PC with custom Destiny 2 theme, loaded with an AMD Ryzen CPU and Radeon RX 6000 series graphics. The full specifications for this gorgeous system include:
  • AMD Ryzen 5800X 8-Core CPU
  • AMD Radeon RX 6800 Graphics with 16GB GDDR6
  • 2 TB Seagate Firecuda 520 PCIe Gen4 storage
  • ASUS ROG X570 Crosshair VIII Dark Hero motherboard
  • Falcon’s Custom CPU Liquid Cooling
  • 32GB DDR4 G.Skill Memory
  • 750 Watt EVGA power supply
  • Custom cabling by CableMod
This unique beast of a gaming PC is valued at $4,847, but the beautiful customization and care that went into building it is priceless -- no one else in the world has got a system just like this one. And it could be yours!

destiny 2 falcon amd pc side 1

All you have to do to earn entry points to win this awesome PC is visit, like and / or subscribe to handful of social media sites and you’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win. There are numerous, easy ways to enter! Take a look...

HotHardware Destiny 2 Talon Gaming PC Giveaway With Falcon Northwest, AMD And Bungie!

** Terms and Conditions: Due to variations in international contest laws, import tariffs, export restrictions, and shipping costs, this give-away is for U.S. and Canadian, 18+ residents only. Employees of Falcon, AMD, HotHardware, and Bungie are not eligible. The winner, if selected and located at a Canadian ship-to address, will assume all duties / taxes associated with delivery. Any / all winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with the contest prize. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. This promotion is void where prohibited. **

destiny 2 falcon amd pc side 2

This is a great chance for to you to win a custom, powerful new PC featuring great components from AMD, gorgeous custom artwork, expertly built by the longtime PC gaming enthusiasts at Falcon Northwest!

The giveaway entry period begins at 9:00AM (PST) on May 12, 2021 and will run until 8:59PM (PST / 11:59 PM ET) on May 28, 2021 -- Good Luck! Let is know how badly you want to win in the comment below!
Tags:  giveaway, AMD, Bungie, Falcon-Northwest, destiny 2

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment