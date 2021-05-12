HotHardware Destiny 2 Talon Gaming PC Giveaway With Falcon Northwest, AMD And Bungie!
We know PC gamers are having a hard time getting their hands on the latest and greatest hardware for their rigs. We feel your pain though, and thanks to the immense generosity of our friends at Falcon Northwest, AMD and Bungie, we’re going to do something about it!
How, you ask? By giving away an absolutely amazing all AMD-powered gaming PC, customized by the meticulous builders at Falcon Northwest, adorned with awesome Destiny 2 artwork and imagery. Take a look at this masterpiece...
Up for grabs is an amazing, one-of-a-kind Falcon Northwest Talon PC with custom Destiny 2 theme, loaded with an AMD Ryzen CPU and Radeon RX 6000 series graphics. The full specifications for this gorgeous system include:
- AMD Ryzen 5800X 8-Core CPU
- AMD Radeon RX 6800 Graphics with 16GB GDDR6
- 2 TB Seagate Firecuda 520 PCIe Gen4 storage
- ASUS ROG X570 Crosshair VIII Dark Hero motherboard
- Falcon’s Custom CPU Liquid Cooling
- 32GB DDR4 G.Skill Memory
- 750 Watt EVGA power supply
- Custom cabling by CableMod
All you have to do to earn entry points to win this awesome PC is visit, like and / or subscribe to handful of social media sites and you’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win. There are numerous, easy ways to enter! Take a look...
** Terms and Conditions: Due to variations in international contest laws, import tariffs, export restrictions, and shipping costs, this give-away is for U.S. and Canadian, 18+ residents only. Employees of Falcon, AMD, HotHardware, and Bungie are not eligible. The winner, if selected and located at a Canadian ship-to address, will assume all duties / taxes associated with delivery. Any / all winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with the contest prize. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. This promotion is void where prohibited. **
This is a great chance for to you to win a custom, powerful new PC featuring great components from AMD, gorgeous custom artwork, expertly built by the longtime PC gaming enthusiasts at Falcon Northwest!
The giveaway entry period begins at 9:00AM (PST) on May 12, 2021 and will run until 8:59PM (PST / 11:59 PM ET) on May 28, 2021 -- Good Luck! Let is know how badly you want to win in the comment below!