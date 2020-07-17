Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion Delay Until November





How does Bungie plan to keep their Guardians occupied until the expansion and new season release? First, Moments of Triumph have also been extended until November 10th. The Moments of Triumph require players to complete different challenges to earn exclusive rewards. Some of these challenges include some of the most difficult activities in the game. Many players may find themselves relieved to have the extra time.





Second, the Festival of the Lost will now take place during the Season of Arrivals instead of the upcoming season. The Festival of the Lost is a limited time event that coincides with real-life holidays like Halloween and the Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos). The event will officially start on October 6th.

Third, there will be a “handful of ritual activity modifiers” that will feature increased Valor and Infamy. There will also be several Iron Banner events between September and November. Last, Bungie promises that there will be a few more surprises to sate one’s appetite for content. Perhaps these surprises will include a live event like the previous destruction of the Almighty .