What You Need To Know About Destiny 2 Reissued Weapons And Vault Of Glass Master Difficulty

Weapon: Loud Lullaby-- New Perk: Tunnel Vision

One Small Step-- Trench Barrel

Tranquility-- Frenzy

Arc Logic-- Heating Up

Dream Breaker-- Cornered

Every Waking Moment-- Killing Wind

Love and Death-- Chain Reaction

A Fine Memorial-- Adrenaline Junkie

Night Terror-- One for All

Weapon: Tigerspite-- New Perk: Frenzy

Twilight Oath-- Vorpal Weapon

Abide the Return-- Thresh

Bungie promised this past winter that they would reissue Dreaming CIty and Moon weapons with new perks. It is now time for them to make good on their promise. Here are the weapons and their perks that will be part of the latest update.Moon WeaponsDreaming CityThese weapons will drop from their “original sources on their respective destination.” Guardians who want the Moon weapons will need to go to the Lectern of Enchantment. There they can purchase a particular Essence for one Phantasmal Core. These Essences are specific to the different weapons and require a variety of objectives to be completed. Once the objectives are done, the Guardian can return to the Lectern to get their weapon. For example, Loud Lullaby needs the Essence of Brutality. The Essence of Brutality will task players with completing activities on the Moon, defeating 50 combatants with Hand Cannons, and recovering the Necromantic Strand in the Hall of Wisdom.It is a little less straightforward to acquire the Dreaming City weapons. They can be earned through completing daily and weekly bounties from Petra Venj, Ascendant Challenges, Blind Well runs, and Shattered Throne runs. There is no guarantee you will get these weapons as they are simply part of the pool of possible gear.Will you be farming the Moon and Dreaming City weapons or participating in a Master difficulty VoG raid? Let us know in the comments below. We are especially excited to see the return of Arc Logic and Twilight Oath and will be working on those.Images courtesy of Bungie.