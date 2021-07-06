What You Need To Know About Destiny 2 Reissued Weapons And Vault Of Glass Master Difficulty
Another Tuesday, another Destiny 2 reset. However, this particular reset is accompanied by quite a few weapon and raid updates. Here is what you need to know about Destiny 2’s Vault of Glass Master difficulty and reissued Dreaming City and Moon weapons.
Vault of Glass Master Difficulty
The Vault of Glass (VoG) raid will now officially have a Master difficulty. Master difficulty is needed if you want to complete the final Triumphs that are required for the Fatebreaker raid Seal and title. Guardians who complete the Seal and Title will be able to purchase a Bungie rewards pin. Guardians will also receive the Exotic ship Vaultstrider upon their first completion of the Master difficult VoG raid.
Bungie has stated the Master difficulty raid will not be a “walk in the park if you haven’t dipped your toes into the Destiny 2 endgame before.” There is technically no power level requirement, but Bungie has noted that enemies will be at a 1350 power level. They have also remarked that enemies will be harder to kill and more aggressive. Guardians will also need to look out for more Champions and will need to deal with an increased number of modifiers.
Why should you be interested in the Master difficulty raid if you do not care about the Fatebreaker raid Seal and title? Guardians can now earn Timelost weapons. Timelost weapons are similar to the adept weapons that can be earned through Grandmaster nightfalls and Trials of Osiris. However, they have an "additional perk in columns three and four for slightly more customization.” There will be a different Timelost weapon each week that will accompany the weekly challenge. Guardians can purchase additional rolls of the Timelost weapons after they have initially earned them. These will cost more Spoils of Conquest than your typical raid weapons.
Guardians will want to complete the Master version of the raid before completing the normal version each week if they want the Timelost weapons. According to Bungie, “Weekly reward lockouts are shared between both Normal and Master difficulties of VoG. That means encounters, challenges, and hidden chests will only award gear the first time you complete them in either activity each week.”
Reissued Dreaming City and Moon Weapons
Bungie promised this past winter that they would reissue Dreaming CIty and Moon weapons with new perks. It is now time for them to make good on their promise. Here are the weapons and their perks that will be part of the latest update.
Moon Weapons
It is a little less straightforward to acquire the Dreaming City weapons. They can be earned through completing daily and weekly bounties from Petra Venj, Ascendant Challenges, Blind Well runs, and Shattered Throne runs. There is no guarantee you will get these weapons as they are simply part of the pool of possible gear.
Will you be farming the Moon and Dreaming City weapons or participating in a Master difficulty VoG raid? Let us know in the comments below. We are especially excited to see the return of Arc Logic and Twilight Oath and will be working on those.
Images courtesy of Bungie.
- Weapon: Loud Lullaby-- New Perk: Tunnel Vision
- One Small Step-- Trench Barrel
- Tranquility-- Frenzy
- Arc Logic-- Heating Up
- Dream Breaker-- Cornered
- Every Waking Moment-- Killing Wind
- Love and Death-- Chain Reaction
- A Fine Memorial-- Adrenaline Junkie
- Night Terror-- One for All
- Weapon: Tigerspite-- New Perk: Frenzy
- Twilight Oath-- Vorpal Weapon
- Abide the Return-- Thresh
