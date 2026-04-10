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Forget Pricey Earbuds, These Denon Wireless Buds Just Plummeted To $15.99

by Paul LillyFriday, April 10, 2026, 11:11 AM EDT
Denon AH-C630W earbuds and case on pedestals.
If you want to spend a premium on a set of high-end earbuds, the market is flush with options, not the least of which includes Apple's AirPods Pro 3 and Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) that we reviewed. If you're looking for something far cheaper, though, there's a massive discount on a set of Denon earbuds that is worth checking out.

Denon AH-C630W True Wireless Earbuds Are 84% Off

A hot deal on Woot has the Denon AH-C630W True Wireless earbuds discounted all the way down to $15.99 (84% off, save $83.96). Even compared to street pricing (Amazon has these same earbuds listed at $49.95, or $46.06 for the white colorway), Woot's discount is hyper-aggressive, bringing the price down to impulse-buy territory. But are these earbuds worth it?

I haven't sampled these and so I can't speak to the audio quality, but for $15.99, it's certainly worth taking a flier if you're looking for a cheap set of earbuds from a name brand.

The caveat at this price point is that you're missing out on features normally reserved for higher-end models, such as active noise cancellation (ANC). However, on paper, these earbuds at least cover the basics with IPX4 water and sweat resistance, the ability to connect up to 8 Bluetooth devices, a built-in microphone, up to 4.5 hours of rated battery life or 18 hours if factoring in the included charging case, and a reasonably stylish design.

Note that Amazon owns Woot, which is a dedicated deals site. Also note that despite the ultra-low price, these are brand new earbuds, not refurbished.

Apple AirPods 3 Fall To $199

Apple AirPods Pro 3 and charging case on a black background.

If you're not looking to go cheap and are willing to spend more to get more, here's a heads up that Apple's AirPods Pro 3 are back down to $199.99 at Amazon (20% off, save $49.01).

There's obviously a big pricing gap between $15.99 and $199.99 (by $184, to be precise, plus applicable tax), but for those with the means and desire to spend bigger on a set of premium earbuds, the AirPods Pro 3 is Apple's newest flagship with a handful of upgrades over previous generation models. Chief among them is what Apple claims is a 2x improvement to ANC versus the AirPods Pro 2, and 4x better ANC compared to the original AirPods Pro.

Apple also touts a redesign based on over 10,000 ear scans with more than 100,000 hours of user research for a better fit, along with improved dust and water resistance (IP57 versus IP54) and longer battery life at 8 hours (up from 6 hours).

Here are a few more deals on earbuds...
Tags:  deals, Audio, earbuds, denon
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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