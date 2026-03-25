Dell Unveils Thin, Sleek, AI-Ready Pro PCs And Precision Workstations
These entry-level business laptops are available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. Designed for core productivity tasks, these feature a plastic chassis finished with a smooth, scratch-resistant metallic topcoat. They can be powered by a wide array of Intel processors, including Core Ultra Series 2/2H (Arrow Lake), Series 2V (Lunar Lake), and Core Series 3 (Wildcat Lake), alongside a few AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series (Gorgon Point 2) options.
Dell's Pro 3 series laptops include Wi-Fi up to Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth up to 5.4, and up to 64GB of RAM. The 14-inch model even offers an optional 1920x1200 display with a novel 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, which Dell highlights as a "super low power" screen. External connectivity includes a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 ports as well as a beloved RJ-45 jack and a full-sized HDMI port. These will be available in May of this year.
The Dell Pro 5 series bumps things up a tier with an aluminum chassis. Also available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, Dell says these laptops are up to 12% thinner than the previous generation. CPU options are broad, featuring the entirety of Intel's Core Ultra Series 2/2H (Arrow Lake), Intel's latest Core Ultra Series 3 (Panther Lake), and Core Ultra Series 2V (Lunar Lake) processors as well as the new Core Series 3 (Wildcat Lake) CPUs alongside AMD's Ryzen AI 400 Series.
These laptops are actually quite similar to the Pro 3 line, but there are some finer options available. Displays get a big upgrade here, topping out with a beautiful 1920x1200 OLED screen on the 14-inch model. The 16-inch model offers a crisp 2560x1600 variable refresh rate display hitting between 48Hz and 120Hz with a wide color gamut. The "super low power" 1-120Hz display is here, too. Panther Lake-based Pro 5 systems get an upgrade to hot-clocked LPCAMM memory, and there are available PCIe 5.0 Performance SSD options as well..
Like the Pro 3, these are slated to drop in May 2026.
If you want what we used to fondly call an ultrabook, the Dell Pro 7 series is calling your name. Available in 13-inch and 14-inch sizes (both with optional hinge-style 2-in-1 configurations), these feature an elegant aluminum chassis and are up to 18% thinner than their predecessors. Low-end processor choices fall off, so your options include the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and Series 2V, as well as the AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series. Memory hits up to 64GB of blisteringly fast 8533 MT/s LPDDR5x, but there are no socketed DDR5 options in the Pro 7 series.
The 2-in-1 models feature an edge-to-edge Gorilla Glass Victus touchscreen that supports an active pen. Display options include super low power VRR panels, high color accuracy OLEDs, WQXGA IPS LCDs with VRR, and touch or non-touch versions of most options. Surprisingly, the Pro 7 models lose the RJ-45 jack of the lower series. Expect these to hit shelves in May 2026.
Designed for the aesthetic-conscious crowd, the Dell Pro 14 Premium features a lightweight magnesium alloy chassis finished in magnetite. It's strictly powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and packs between 16GB and 64GB of LPDDR5X memory, which is BGA instead of LPCAMM for some reason. Even this top-end business laptop sticks to the 4-Xe version of Panther Lake, although you can get it with up to 16 CPU cores.
The absolute standout feature here is the display: an optional 2560x1600 tandem OLED touchscreen that boasts a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut—although it lacks pen support. The Dell Pro 14 Premium also sports an 8MP HDR camera for high-quality video calls, with IR support for Windows Hello and a physical camera shutter. This premium machine lands slightly earlier, on March 31.
As a sort of bridge between"Pro and Precision, Dell's new Pro Precision 5S laptops, available in 14-inch and 16-inch options, present a highly interesting concept. Dell is marketing them as its thinnest entry-level mobile workstations with H-class processors, wrapped in a polished three-sided aluminum design.
Curiously, these don't seem to include a discrete GPU, which we would say is typically a defining detail for a mobile workstation. Instead, they rely heavily on powerful integrated graphics: either the Intel Arc Pro B390 with up to 12 Xe3 cores, or AMD Radeon PRO graphics. That probably says something about how powerful integrated graphics have become.
They also pack up to 64GB of fast 8533MT/s LPCAMM2 memory, and have the same competent I/O as the Pro 5 machines above, with dual TB4/USB4 ports, another USB port, RJ-45, HDMI, and a headset jack. All of these laptops also have the option for WWAN with 4G LTE or 5G with nano-SIM or eSIM support, by the way. This machine will be available in May.
It's not actually all laptops today; Dell also announced the Pro 5 Micro, a micro-desktop designed for space-constrained environments. Powered by Panther Lake Intel processors, it acts as Dell's first Copilot+ mainstream desktop with a 50 TOPS NPU.
One of its coolest tricks is that it features integrated Type-C connectivity with up to 100W power delivery in, allowing the entire PC to be powered directly from a compatible USB-C monitor. It supports standard VESA mounting to save desk space and is available now.
Finally, Dell has three new Pro monitors available now:
- Dell Pro P34 USB-C Hub Conferencing Monitor: A 34.1-inch ultrawide WQHD (3440x1440) screen with a 100Hz refresh rate and a gentle 3800R curvature. It includes an integrated 5-megapixel camera, 5W stereo speakers, and a microphone. It has a pop-out module with two front USB ports (one Type-C), and supports KVM functions with its upstream USB Type-C port. It costs $749.99.
- Dell Pro P34 USB-C Hub Webcam Monitor: This monitor is identical to the conferencing version above, but it drops the speakers and microphone. It retails for $20 less, at $729.99.
- Dell Pro P27 USB-C Hub Monitor: A 27-inch flat 1080p monitor that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate (no VRR support, though.) It supports DisplayPort pass-through for connecting another display to a PC that only has one DP connection, and it can also provide up to 100W of power delivery via USB-C to specific Dell notebooks. It's priced at $379.99.