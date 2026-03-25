Intel Core Ultra Series 3 vPro: 18A AI PCs Debut With DTECT Security

At Intel Pro Day, the chip maker unveiled its latest round of vPro processors based on Panther Lake , otherwise known as the Core Ultra Series 3 with vPro. As with past iterations, these new chips take aim at business PCs and IT admins with advanced security and management features not available on standard (read: non-vPro) processors, the highlight of which is a major AI upgrade to Intel's Threat Detection Technology.





Otherwise known as DTECT or TDT-DETECT, this enhanced implementation combines CPU telemetry with AI models offloaded to NPUs and GPUs for real-time detection of malware that is trying to execute its malicious code.









"It can detect AI-generated attacks and malicious processes by analyzing hardware-level activity as it occurs, providing faster detection than traditional signature- or behavior-based approaches," Intel explains.





According to Intel, DTECT enables IT and enterprise security admins to gain faster hardware-level visibility into increasingly sophisticated threats, which is important as hackers begin tapping into LLMs to develop malware capable of mutating on the fly.





"DTECT enables earlier, proactive protection, helping IT and security teams respond to attacks before they impact users. Intel is actively collaborating with top security ISVs to bring these capabilities into commercial endpoint solutions," Intel says.









Intel is claiming big gains in application and accessory performance to its vPro certification program. Leveraging deep collaboration with software vendors and ecosystem partners, Intel touts as much as a 59% reduction in CPU utilization, a 56% boost in power efficiency, and a 74% reduction in disruptive background tasks, based on what it's seen in early testing.





The latest vPro processors also introduce AI-driven analytics via vPro Intelligence with Device IQ. From Intel's vantage point, this effectively cuts back on downtime and eases the burden on IT support by using AI to proactively detect, diagnose, and resolve devices issues. Intel says it plans to integrate vPro Intelligence with Device IQ into its Digital Experience (DEX) platforms in the second half of this year.

Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Panther Lake Processors Eligible For vPro

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Underneath all of the security bits (both new and old) is Intel's Core Ultra Series 3 lineup built on Intel 18A . For businesses that have not upgraded in several years, Intel says Panther Lake with vPro infused delivers over 30% faster single-threaded and multi-threaded performance, up to 80% faster graphics, up to 30% higher productivity, and up to a 4x gain in AI performance. Those claims are based on comparisons to systems that are four years old.





Panther Lake processors that are eligible for Intel's latest vPro offerings include nine SKUs across its Core Ultra 5, Core Ultra 7, Core Ultra x7, Core Ultra 9, and Core Ultra x9 chips.



