CATEGORIES
home News

Dell Unveils A Bodacious 52-Inch Curved UltraSharp IPS Black 6K Monitor At CES

by Paul LillyTuesday, January 06, 2026, 09:00 AM EDT
If the mission is to go big or go home, someone tell Dell not to stay up waiting. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas Dell unveiled a big and bold 52-inch ultrawide display with a curved IPS Black panel, 6K resolution, and built in Thunderbolt hub. Yeah, it's like that.

For the intended audience—financial traders, data scientists, engineers, executives who juggle multiple applications, and anyone who wants a massive monitor with a desktop that can accommodate this beast—Dell says its new UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (full name) is a game changer. We're not inclined to argue with that claim.

For sure, there have been other big and wide displays. However, this is the world's first 52-inch curved 6K monitor (same resolution as Dell's 32-inch U3224KB, but much bigger and with a better panel). According to Dell, it's also the first monitor to achieve the highest tier of TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, with the UltraSharp 52 emitting up to 60% less blue light compared to the competition, to keep eye fatigue at bay, especially during long workdays.


"This monitor replaces multi-display setups with a single, seamless 52-inch 6K curved IPS Black panel, maximizing productivity and reducing clutter. Compared to a setup with two 27-inch QHD monitors and one 43-inch 4K monitor, it offers 61,000 more pixels and 25% higher pixel density for sharper, more detailed content—all while using less physical space," Dell says.

Dell UltraSharp 52 monitor viewed from an off-angle.

We're big fans of IPS Black panels around these parts (see our review of Dell's UltraSharp 40 5K IPS Black monitor). This display technology typically offer better contrast (2,000:1 typical, in this case) and deeper blacks compared to regular IPS displays. They also offer wider viewing angles than VA panels, enlarging the so-called sweet spot.

Being a 6K monitor works out to a 6144x2560 resolution. It also boasts a reasonably fast 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, a 4200R curvature, picture-by-picture (PbP) and picture-in-picture (PiP) support, and an auto USB KVM with Ethernet Switch Mode control supporting up to four input sources.

Dell UltraSharp 52 monitor ports on a gray gradient background.

There's lots of connectivity options here too...
  • 2 x HDMI ports (HDCP 2.2), supports up to 6144x2560, 120Hz, VRR, as specified in HDMI 2.1 (FRL) 
  • 2 x DisplayPort 1.4 (HDCP 2.2) ports
  • 4 x USB Type-A 10Gbps downstream port/s
  • 3 x USB-C 10Gbps upstream port/s
  • 1 x Thunderbolt 4 40Gbps upstream port/s (DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode, Power Delivery up to 140W EPR)
  • 1 x RJ45 Ethernet port/s, 2.5GbE
  • 1 x USB Type-A 10Gbps downstream port/s with Battery Charging 1.2
  • 2 x USB-C 10Gbps downstream ports with Power Delivery up to 27W
Dell's packed a lot into the UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor and that's reflected in the price—it's available now for $2,899.99 with a stand or $2,799.99 without. Stay tuned to HotHardware for our full review of this beast, which is currently underway.
Tags:  Dell, Monitors, (nyse:dell), ces2026, ultrasharp 52
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment