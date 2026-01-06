Dell Unveils A Bodacious 52-Inch Curved UltraSharp IPS Black 6K Monitor At CES

If the mission is to go big or go home, someone tell Dell not to stay up waiting. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas Dell unveiled a big and bold 52-inch ultrawide display with a curved IPS Black panel, 6K resolution, and built in Thunderbolt hub. Yeah, it's like that.





For the intended audience—financial traders, data scientists, engineers, executives who juggle multiple applications, and anyone who wants a massive monitor with a desktop that can accommodate this beast—Dell says its new UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (full name) is a game changer. We're not inclined to argue with that claim.





For sure, there have been other big and wide displays. However, this is the world's first 52-inch curved 6K monitor (same resolution as Dell's 32-inch U3224KB , but much bigger and with a better panel). According to Dell, it's also the first monitor to achieve the highest tier of TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, with the UltraSharp 52 emitting up to 60% less blue light compared to the competition, to keep eye fatigue at bay, especially during long workdays.









"This monitor replaces multi-display setups with a single, seamless 52-inch 6K curved IPS Black panel, maximizing productivity and reducing clutter. Compared to a setup with two 27-inch QHD monitors and one 43-inch 4K monitor, it offers 61,000 more pixels and 25% higher pixel density for sharper, more detailed content—all while using less physical space," Dell says.









We're big fans of IPS Black panels around these parts (see our review of Dell's UltraSharp 40 5K IPS Black monitor ). This display technology typically offer better contrast (2,000:1 typical, in this case) and deeper blacks compared to regular IPS displays. They also offer wider viewing angles than VA panels, enlarging the so-called sweet spot.





Being a 6K monitor works out to a 6144x2560 resolution. It also boasts a reasonably fast 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, a 4200R curvature, picture-by-picture (PbP) and picture-in-picture (PiP) support, and an auto USB KVM with Ethernet Switch Mode control supporting up to four input sources.









There's lots of connectivity options here too...