Dell Blitzes CES 2023 With Gorgeous 6K IPS Black Monitor, Wireless Keyboard, Mice And More
Dell is set to announce a wide array of new products at CES 2023, including new peripherals and monitors. Whether you are looking for your personal or business needs, Dell has a lot of ground to cover for you, fresh from Las Vegas.
Dell KB900 Premier Collaboration Wireless KeyboardDell's upcoming wireless Premier Collaboration keyboard is the world's first Zoom-certified keyboard. It comes with innovative Zoom touch controls on the keyboard that let you mute and unmute your microphone, toggle video on and off, share your screen, and bring up the chat panel by double-tapping on the icons.
To help conserve battery life the keyboard utilizes smart backlighting with hand-proximity detection, which lights up the keys as your fingers get close to the keyboard. The feature will also disable backlighting when in a bright environment, further saving on battery life. The Premier keyboard has a battery that can last up to twenty days between charges.
The Premier Collaboration keyboard will be available starting today, January 31, 2023. It will have a starting price of $129.99.
Dell MS900 Premier Rechargeable Wireless MouseThe Premier rechargeable mouse has a contoured design that fits the shape of your hand for a comfortable palm grip. The mouse combines a horizontal scroll wheel with a traditional scroll wheel up top for 4-way scrolling that enables navigating all things digital in a more intuitive manner.
The Premier mouse also includes a track-on-glass sensor. This enables the mouse to be used wherever you need to on virtually any surface. The DPI is adjustable from 800 to 8000 in increments of 200, so you can dial in the mouse to your specific preferences. The mouse also has an outstanding battery that can last up to three months between charges.
The Dell Premier rechargeable mouse will be available starting January 31, 2023, with a starting price of $109.99.
Behold The New Dell U3224KB 32" 6K IPS Black MonitorIf you are in the market for a high-resolution monitor for work, Dell's upcoming U3224KB 6K monitor could be what you are looking for. This is the world's first 6K monitor with IPS Black panel technology. IPS Black specifically has significantly better off-axis contrast ratio, with deeper more true blacks and generally better saturation that is more competitive with OLED displays.
This monitor also comes packed with advanced features, combining exceptional clarity and detail with intelligent collaboration and a built-in 4K HDR webcam, along with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. Be heard clearly during online calls with built-in dual echo cancellation mics, while hearing the others on the call on two 14W speakers that are well-positioned for optimal hearing.
This 32" monitor will bring your work to life with its 6K (6144 x 3456) resolution. You can connect external devices without having to reach the back of your monitor with intuitively designed quick-access, pop-out front-facing ports. The monitor also has ComfortView Plus, which is an always-on, built-in low blue light screen. This feature reduces the potentially harmful blue light emissions without compromising the color.
The Dell 32" 6K monitor will be available in Q2 of 2023 at a staring price to be announced closer to shipping date.
Dell U3423WE 34" Ultrawide Curved MonitorThe Dell 34" WQHD (3440 x 1440) curved monitor will immerse you with a screen that features IPS Black technology. The monitor allows users to streamline any workplace with its USB-C Hub that connects to the Ethernet and a host of other devices. For those with a 2 PC setup, the monitor will connect across both with KVM, Auto KVM, Picture-by-Picture, and Picture-in-Picture.
The U3423WE monitor from Dell is crafted with a premium platinum silver finish. Its small base and elegant cable management system will hide all those cords within the monitor riser. On the back of the monitor, there is a joystick control, which allows for navigating the on-screen menu and adjusting settings.
The Dell Ultrawide 34" curved monitor will be available on January 31, 2023, with a starting price of $1,259.99.
Dell U4323QE Ultrasharp 43" 4K MonitorDell's Ultrasharp 43" 4K monitor is designed for more with its multi-PC connectivity, 4 unique FHD partitions via iMST, ComfortView Plus, and wired Ethernet. It brings all the features of Dell's 34" curved monitor and more, but on a 43" 4K screen.
Instead of being only able to connect to two PCs at a time, this monitor allows for connecting up to four with a single keyboard and mouse. Expand productivity by organizing the display in up to four unique FHD partitions, making it possible to view screens from all four connected PCs.
The Dell Ultrasharp 43" 4K monitor will be available on January 31, 2023, at a starting price of $1,329.99.
Be sure to check out all the CES 2023 announcements from Dell and other companies this week on HotHardware.