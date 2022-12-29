CATEGORIES
HotHardware And Lenovo CES 2023 New Year, New Gear Giveaway!

by HH EditorThursday, December 29, 2022, 11:08 AM EDT
hero lenovo giveaway
We're gearing up for the electronics wonderland that is the Consumer Electronics Show, better known as CES 2023. To celebrate, we've teamed up with Lenovo to give away some fresh Tech gear to a few lucky winners!

We have four prize pots up lined up for this year's CES 2023 New Year, New Gear Giveaway  –  1 (one) ThinkBook Plus (Gen 3) 17" Laptop, 1 (one) IdeaPad 5i 16" Chromebook, 1 (one) Legion H600 Gaming Headset and 1 (one) Legion S600 Gaming Station paired with 1 (one) Lenovo Go Wired Speakerphone, and finally 1 (one) Lenovo Go Wireless Split Keyboard & Mouse kit paired with 1 (one) Lenovo Go Laptop Power Bank!

ThinkBook Plus Gen 3
1st Prize: ThinkBook Plus 17” Laptop
(Core i7-12700H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

IdeaPad 5i ChromeBook
2nd Prize: Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 16" Gaming Chromebook
(Core i3-1215U, 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC W/ 3 Months NVIDIA GeForce NOW)
legion s600 and go wireless speakerphone

lenovo go split keyboard and power bank

All you have to do to earn entry points and win one of these awesome Lenovo Tech prizes is like and subscribe to a handful of social media sites, and you’ll automatically be entered. There are no less than 13 EASY (and lucky) ways to enter!


HotHardware And Lenovo CES 23 New Year, New Gear Giveaway! This giveaway will run until January 13, 2023, after all of our CES-related activities and coverage have concluded. Then we'll announce the lucky winners shortly thereafter. Get in early, and while you're here, post in the comments, make some friends, and check out all of our Tech news and reviews!

This is a great chance for to you to win some killer gear from Lenovo! Good Luck everyone and a huge THANK YOU goes out to Lenovo for making this giveaway possible!

** Please note, this giveaway is for US and Canada residents only. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes/tarrifs for prizes. Winners must provide proof of identification to claim their prize. **

