Oops! NVIDIA Leaks GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Specs And Performance Chart Ahead Of Launch





At this point, NVIDIA might as well officially announce the next Ada Lovelace card that we all know is coming. We're of course talking about the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti , which continues to make appearances ahead of next week's anticipated reveal. And not just in obscure leaks, either. The latest pre-release discovery comes from one of NVIDIA's own portals...again.





Let's backtrack just a moment. Earlier this week, we posted an article on what to expect from NVIDIA's GeForce Beyond at CES 2023 event next week, and in it we noted that the company lists a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti as one of the recommended graphics cards for its Omniverse View platform. NVIDIA has removed the reference to its unannounced graphics card in the days that have passed, but not before we could grab a screenshot (which we posted in that article).





So the Omniverse team essentially confirmed the card's existence, to which NVIDIA France responded, 'Hold my ray-traced beer' with an even more substantial leak. Once gain, NVIDIA was quick to plug its own leak but, as we've often said, there are no mulligans on the internet. In this instance, notorious leaker and Twitter user @momomo_us grabbed a couple of revealing screenshots.







Source: NVIDIA France (via @momomo_us)







One of them outlines the baseline specifications for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, with the upcoming SKU plopped next to the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4090 . According to NVIDIA's own chart, it will feature 7,680 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR6X memory, and a 2.61GHz boost clock. It also shows support for a max display resolution of 4K at 240Hz, or 8K at 60Hz with DSC.





The specifications are identical to the 'unlaunched' GeForce RTX 4080 12GB , because the general assumption (backed by numerous leaks and rumors) is that NVIDIA essentially rebadged the card into the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. That makes sense, given the decision came after NVIDIA had already announced the 12GB model of the 4080, with its hardware partners presumably already in possession of the silicon.







Source: NVIDIA France (via @momomo_us)







NVIDIA France also posted a performance chart comparing the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti to the previous generation GeForce RTX 3080 (12GB) in three games: Microsoft Flight Simulator, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and Cyberpunk 2077. The fine print in the screenshot captured by @momomo_us reveals that testing was performed at 2560x1440 at the highest game settings, and DLSS set to the Quality mode. Other specs include a Core i9-12900K processor, 32GB of RAM, and Windows 11.





According to NVIDIA's own benchmarks, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is around 1.75X to 3.5X faster than the previous generation part, at least in these specific games.



