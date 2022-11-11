Razer Unveils Naga V2 Pro Mouse For Ninja MMO Gaming, Wolverine V2 Pro For PS5 Carnage
Razer has dropped two new products that should get gamers' attention—the Naga V2 Pro mouse and the Wolverine V2 Pro PS5/PC controller. Perfect timing for those Christmas stocking stuffers.
Naga V2 Pro Gaming MouseThe MMO-focused Naga V2 Pro brings back the original's trademark swappable side panel. To be specific, the V2 Pro has three interchangeable side plates for gaming flexibility—you can switch between two, six, or twelve macro buttons. Also along for the ride is the new Razer Hyperscroll Pro Wheel, which allows users to toggle between 6 scroll wheel modes either in situ or through the Synapse 3 application. There's Standard mode (the default), Distinct (for definitive scrolling), Ultrafine (for max number of inputs), Adaptive (decreased resistance the faster the wheel scrolls), Free Scrolling (always-on accelerated scrolling), and Custom (set nearly every parameter to your liking). Moreover, the V2 Pro boasts its Focus Pro 30K DPI optical sensor with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and wired connectivity.
Power is delivered via a rechargeable internal battery, but can also be paired up with Razer's wireless charging puck first seen in the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro.
Wolverine V2 Pro ControllerIf you're looking for a high-performance, low-latency controller for your PS5 (or PC), the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro might just be the way to go. Razer touts the inclusion of Hyperspeed Wireless—being to provide an low-delay 2.4 GHz wireless connection through the USB-A dongle.
The controller is equipped with Mecha-Tactile Action buttons, which presumably have 30 percent less actuation distance than regular membrane buttons. It's similar in practice to mechanical keyboards, that provide greater tactility and and quicker buttons presses. Likewise, Razer says that they've made the D-Pad with a similar microswitches to enhance feel and accuracy.
For varied gaming needs and styles, the Wolverine V2 Pro has made the thumbsticks swappable, as well as included four mappable triggers and two customizable bumpers. Remapping (and changing the onboard RGB lighting) is done through the Razer Controller app for Android and iOS.
Both are available for now for $180 (Naga V2 Pro) and $250 (Wolverine V2 Pro; pre-order).