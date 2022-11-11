CATEGORIES
home News

Razer Unveils Naga V2 Pro Mouse For Ninja MMO Gaming, Wolverine V2 Pro For PS5 Carnage

by Aaron LeongFriday, November 11, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT
hero razer naga v2 wolverine controller news
Razer has dropped two new products that should get gamers' attention—the Naga V2 Pro mouse and the Wolverine V2 Pro PS5/PC controller. Perfect timing for those Christmas stocking stuffers.

Naga V2 Pro Gaming Mouse

The MMO-focused Naga V2 Pro brings back the original's trademark swappable side panel. To be specific, the V2 Pro has three interchangeable side plates for gaming flexibility—you can switch between two, six, or twelve macro buttons. Also along for the ride is the new Razer Hyperscroll Pro Wheel, which allows users to toggle between 6 scroll wheel modes either in situ or through the Synapse 3 application. There's Standard mode (the default), Distinct (for definitive scrolling), Ultrafine (for max number of inputs), Adaptive (decreased resistance the faster the wheel scrolls), Free Scrolling (always-on accelerated scrolling), and Custom (set nearly every parameter to your liking). Moreover, the V2 Pro boasts its Focus Pro 30K DPI optical sensor with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and wired connectivity. 

highres trimmedNaga%20V2%20Pro 163%20%20 scrollwheel R1

Power is delivered via a rechargeable internal battery, but can also be paired up with Razer's wireless charging puck first seen in the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro.

Wolverine V2 Pro Controller

If you're looking for a high-performance, low-latency controller for your PS5 (or PC), the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro might just be the way to go. Razer touts the inclusion of Hyperspeed Wireless—being to provide an low-delay 2.4 GHz wireless connection through the USB-A dongle. 

highres trimmed%20Wolverine%20V2%20Pro%201

The controller is equipped with Mecha-Tactile Action buttons, which presumably have 30 percent less actuation distance than regular membrane buttons. It's similar in practice to mechanical keyboards, that provide greater tactility and and quicker buttons presses. Likewise, Razer says that they've made the D-Pad with a similar microswitches to enhance feel and accuracy.

For varied gaming needs and styles, the Wolverine V2 Pro has made the thumbsticks swappable, as well as included four mappable triggers and two customizable bumpers. Remapping (and changing the onboard RGB lighting) is done through the Razer Controller app for Android and iOS.

highres trimmed%20Wolverine%20V2%20Pro%203

Both are available for now for $180 (Naga V2 Pro) and $250 (Wolverine V2 Pro; pre-order).
Tags:  Razer, Mouse, gaming-mouse
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment