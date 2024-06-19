Dell Unveils Its First XPS Copilot+ Laptop Powered By Snapdragon X Elite





We've long appreciated the design language of Dell's XPS laptops, and now for the first time, the company is offering one in Copilot+ trim with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor inside. It's one of a handful of Copilot+ laptops Dell is rolling out, the others being the Inspiron 14 Plus, Inspiron 14, Latitude 7455, and Latitude 5455.





In doing so, Dell joins a litany of Microsoft partners to offer Copilot+ hardware powered by Snapdragon. We'll eventually see Copilot+ systems powered by x86 solutions from AMD and Intel, but the for the initial retail blitz, Qualcomm (and by extension, Arm) is featured front and center. Part of the reason for this is because of the combination of long battery life and a dedicated NPU (neural processing unit) to offload AI chores.





"XPS 13 is our first XPS to feature Copilot+ powered by Snapdragon X Elite. The already iconic laptop now has powerful on-device AI that delivers cutting-edge responsiveness and impressive speed for navigating demanding workloads and freeing up time to be more creative, all the while extending time away from the outlet. XPS 13 is our thinnest and lightest XPS and now has multi-day battery life with up to 27 hours, suitable for everyday productivity and content creation," Dell says.













The base model of the XPS 13 with Snapdragon X Elite on board comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X-8448 RAM and a 512GB NVMe solid state drive. It also features a 13.4-inch Full HD+ (1920x1200) non-touch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness, two USB Type-C ports (40Gbps, power delivery, and DisplayPort), a quad speaker setup, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity, and a backlit keyboard packaged in a slim, CNC-machined aluminum chassis.





Dell offers a handful of upgrade options, such as more storage (up to 2TB), more RAM (up to 64GB), and two additional display choices: 2560x1600 with touch support, and a 3K (2880x1800) OLED option with touch support as well.





The XPS 13 with Snapdragon is available now starting at $1,299.99 from Dell . You can also get a x86 config with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor (Meteor Lake) for $1,399 at Dell , which isn't an officially branded Copilot+ laptop but still features a Copilot key and an dedicated NPU.



