Alienware Unveils Revamped Area-51 Gaming PCs And A Sweet QD-OLED Monitor At CES 2025

by Aaron LeongMonday, January 06, 2025, 11:00 PM EDT
hero Alienware%20Area 51%20Family%204
You can pretty much count on Alienware to drop new products en masse at almost every Consumer Electronics Show (CES) each year. For 2025's showcase, the gaming hardware company announced its new Area-51 and Aurora PCs with Intel Core Ultra 9 CPUs and RTX 5090 graphics, Area-51 laptops rocking a new design language and 280W (combined) to cater to similarly impressive innards as its PC cousins, plus one of the first 27-inch 240 Hz QD-OLED monitors on the market. Let's dig in a little more.


For CES 2025, Alienware announced fresh additions to its gaming hardware lineup. At the top of the pile are its Area-51 and Aurora desktops. Everything about these machines spell OTT—from the support for Intel Core 9 285K processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs, to 80-liters worth of full-size tower space to fit the largest components on sale today and equally behemoth MSRPs.

Alienware%20Area 51%20Desktop%205

One of the biggest highlights for Area-51 towers is the introduction of positive pressure design. The cases still utilize internal liquid and fan cooling, but Alienware has done away with exhaust fans altogether. The internal cooling system is designed to create a higher internal air pressure (pushing 25 percent more air) compared to the outside, which forces heated air to expel via the rear of the chassis resulting in a PC that's up to 13 percent cooler and 45 percent quieter than before.

Alienware%20Area 51%20Laptop%20Frontside%202

The 2025 Area-51 laptops cut sleeker lines as well, even if 16-inches and 18-inches aren't what you call compact. Nonetheless, Alienware claims that there is better internal thermal handling and architecture that moves 37% more air through the system (compared to the previous generation), while being 15% quieter. Area-51 laptops also support the "highest total power ceiling in a gaming laptop," according to Alienware, with 175W of total graphics power and 105W thermal design power. This opens up the machine to be powered by the likes of Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX SoCs and RTX 50-series GPUs.

Alienware%2027%204K%20QD OLED%20Displays%202

Although it won't be a 500Hz refresh rate beast like Samsung, the upcoming Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor looks to be among the best in its class. The display's design language follows closely with the Area-51 laptop; deemed AW30 as a tribute to Alienware's 30th anniversary, inspired by the aurora borealis. The panel claims to have a pixel density of 166 PPI at its native 3840x2160 resolution with support for DCI-P3 99% color coverage, Delta E<2 color accuracy, Dolby Vision HDR, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certifications.

Alienware%20Area 51%20Laptop%20Underside

Area-51 and Aurora PCs are expected to go on sale in Q1 (pricing to be confirmed), whereas Area-51 laptops will be available around the same time, starting at $2,000. The monitor will be available in the U.S. in March starting at $900.
