How To Re-Enable Cyberpunk's Ryzen Multithreading Fix With The 1.05 Update

Over the weekend, developer CD Projekt Red rolled out a patch (v1.05) for Cyberpunk 2077 containing a whole bunch of fixes, improvements, and tweaks. One of the fixes is supposed to address the simultaneous multi-threading (SMT) issue with AMD's Ryzen processors. However, if your Ryzen processor is still not being properly utilized, you can re-apply a rather simple HEX edit to get it firing on all cylinders again.





You should also check out our Cyberpunk 2077 review , if you have not done so already, in which we discuss the game's performance and present several benchmarks to digest. We also talk about some of the glitches that hitched a ride to the game's release.





As for the SMT issue, some Ryzen owners have noticed that the game is not correctly utilizing all of the available cores and threads of their CPU. The issue essentially dates back to AMD's stance in late 2017 that games can take a performance hit due to SMT, whereas Intel concluded that Hyper Threading should be enabled on its CPUs to improve gaming performance.





CD Projekt Red seems to have erred on the side of caution with regards to Ryzen, hence why there appears to be untapped performance on certain AMD platforms. The ones that should benefit the most are older Ryzen processors, like the Ryzen 3000 series and especially the 2000 series. When we tried the HEX edit method ourselves, we saw up to an 11 percent gain on an 8-core/16-thread Ryzen 7 3700X





The 1.05 patch was supposed to fix the SMT issue with Ryzen processors, but users on Reddit claim they are still seeing performance gains by re-applying the HEX edit, after applying the patch. If you want to try it yourself, here is what you need to do...