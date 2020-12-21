How To Re-Enable Cyberpunk's Ryzen Multithreading Fix With The 1.05 Update

As for the SMT issue, some Ryzen owners have noticed that the game is not correctly utilizing all of the available cores and threads of their CPU. The issue essentially dates back to AMD's stance in late 2017 that games can take a performance hit due to SMT, whereas Intel concluded that Hyper Threading should be enabled on its CPUs to improve gaming performance.

Grab a HEX editor (HxD is free)

Navigate to the Cyberpunk2077.exe and make a backup, just in case

Open Cyberpunk2077.exe with your HEX editor (drag it to HxD if using that one)

Press CTRL+F and search for 75 2D 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08

Change the first value (75) to EB

Save and you are good to go

Note that this is a different line of code than the original one we wrote about a little over a week ago. However, the effect is the same. Whether or it works or not with the patch in place, well, your mileage will vary.





One of the users in the thread claimed their Ryzen 7 2700 went from 40-50 percent utilization, to 60-75 percent after making the HEX edit. Furthermore, they also claimed this resulted in a 10-15 frames per second gain.





On the flip side, another user said they saw a 10 percent performance drop with the HEX edit in place, albeit on a newer Ryzen 9 5900X CPU. It's said this edit mainly benefits processors with a single CCD, and not two CCDs like the Ryzen 9 5900X.





Yet another person said they saw no difference at all in actual performance with their Ryzen 9 3900X paired with a GeForce RTX 3080, though the CPU utilization did go up. Results are all over the map, it seems. Our advice? If you are using an older Ryzen processor, it's worth giving this a shot. After all, if it does not do anything, just restore the backup or manually revert the edit.

