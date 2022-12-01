Cyber Week Deals Persist With 29% Off A 144Hz Gaming Laptop, 48% Off LG Earbuds And More
Cyber Week is nearing its end but that doesn't mean you have to stop your holiday shopping! Below we have some of the best deals we can still find during this shopper's paradise of a week, check them out!
A laptop seems as good a place as any to start. This 15.6" MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop, pictured up top, features a 1080p Display, Intel Core i7-11375H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 60GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It is a powerhouse in a reasonably small package. You can pick up this excellent laptop for $999.99, down $399.01, that's 29% off the normal retail of $1,399.
Why don't we go more portable with our next highlight? The 10.9-inch 2022 Apple iPad Air houses Apple's M1 chip, a 2360 x 1640 display, and 64GB of storage. You can take $40 off the usual retail price and pick it up for only $559!
Of course, with all the media you'll likely be consuming on the go, you might want to have a solid listening experience with it. That's where these budget-friendly LG TONE Free True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds FP5 come in. These buds feature active noise canceling, up to eight hours of play time on a single charge, and up to 22 hours with the charging case. You can even get about an hour's worth of playtime with a five-minute charge. These have an IPX4 water-resistant rating and can handle splashes, so if you intend to wear this during a workout, you're good! They're only $66.99, down 48% from the usual $129.99, a savings of $63!
Those are just some of the highlights we have to day, but be sure to check out these additional deals below!
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - $249 (24% off, save $80)
- UMLo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - $199.98 (77% off, save $653)
- Surge Protector, Outlet Extender with Night Light - $17.07 (37% off, save $9.92)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds - $99.99 (37% off, save $59.01)
- JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones - $24.95 (50% off, save $25)
- Massage Gun Deep Tissue,Percussion Back Massager Gun - $33.13 (67% off, save $66.86)