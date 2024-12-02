Turn Up The Savings This Cyber Monday On Bose And SoundBoks Speaker Deals
Bose TV Speaker - SoundbarThe holidays are a perfect time to gather family and friends together for movie nights, and Bose has a great deal right now on its TV speaker/soundbar to bring all the sounds of Christmas movies to life.
The Bose TV Speaker is a small soundbar at just 2.21-inches (H) x 23.38-inches (W) x 4.02-inches (D), but aims to bring big sound with its wide, natural sound delivered via 2 angled full-range drivers. The soundbar also enhances dialogue which specifically focuses on clarifying and elevating vocals and pronunciations, so nothing said is missed.
Being the TV Speaker from Bose can connect to a device via Bluetooth, users can wirelessly stream music, podcasts, and movies from compatible devices. When no Bluetooth is available, up to 3 other devices can also be connected directly to the soundbar through the inputs (HDMI, Optical in, and AUX in).
The Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar is currently 29% off for only $199.
If anyone wants a bit more advanced soundbar, then be sure to check out the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar which is currently 22% off for $699.
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II)Perhaps a portable speaker is what is needed. In that case, check out the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ portable Bluetooth speaker. According to Bose, this small speaker is engineered to deliver true 360-degree sound for consistent, uniform coverage. The speakers have a wireless range of up to 30-feet, depending on the surrounding environment.
When it comes to a portable speaker, good battery life is a must. The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ is said to pack up to 17 hours of playback on a single charge via its rechargeable lithium-ion battery. To take advantage of all that playback time, the Revolve II keeps up with the last 8 devices paired with it, dropping the least recently used device when a new one is added, which is pretty neat.
The Bose Connect App lets users easily switch between Bluetooth devices. Plus, it includes product tips to help new owners get even more from the speaker.
The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Bluetooth speaker is 30% off for $229.
Don’t miss out on these other great Cyber Monday deals on portable speakers from Bose:
- The Bose SoundLink Flex portable Bluetooth speaker is 20% off for $119.
- The Bose SoundLink Max portable speaker is 25% off for $299.
- The Bose Portable Smart Speaker is 20% off for $319.
SoundBoks GoPortable doesn’t always mean small. That is the case when it comes to the SoundBoks Go portable Bluetooth speaker. This portable speaker has a volume of up to 121db, bringing what the company calls a “concert-level” experience wherever one is with its 102W speaker maximum.
While one might think such a large speaker would have poor battery life, the SoundBoks Go is said to deliver up to 40 hours on mid volume, and 5 hours on max. So, no matter if it is being used during a basketball game, a backyard dance party, or an outdoor movie night, it should be up to the challenge.
Adding to the appeal of SoundBoks speakers, SKAA technology wirelessly connects up to 5 SoundBoks speakers with the single touch of a button. Sound profiles, settings, stereo roles, firmware updates, and more are accessible via the SoundBoks app.
The SoundBoks Go portable Bluetooth speaker is 25% off for $524.
Also from SoundBoks is the SoundBoks 4 Bluetooth speaker for 25% off for $749.