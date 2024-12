Turn Up The Savings This Cyber Monday On Bose And SoundBoks Speaker Deals

Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II)





SoundBoks Go





Turn up the savings this Cyber Monday on great deals from Bose and SoundBoks. Give the gift of incredible sound, while saving up to 30% on soundbars and portable speakers.The holidays are a perfect time to gather family and friends together for movie nights, and Bose has a great deal right now on its TV speaker/soundbar to bring all the sounds of Christmas movies to life.The Bose TV Speaker is a small soundbar at just 2.21-inches (H) x 23.38-inches (W) x 4.02-inches (D), but aims to bring big sound with its wide, natural sound delivered via 2 angled full-range drivers. The soundbar also enhances dialogue which specifically focuses on clarifying and elevating vocals and pronunciations, so nothing said is missed.Being the TV Speaker from Bose can connect to a device via Bluetooth, users can wirelessly stream music, podcasts, and movies from compatible devices. When no Bluetooth is available, up to 3 other devices can also be connected directly to the soundbar through the inputs (HDMI, Optical in, and AUX in).Theis currentlyIf anyone wants a bit more advanced soundbar, then be sure to check out thewhich is currentlyPerhaps a portable speaker is what is needed. In that case, check out the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ portable Bluetooth speaker. According to Bose, this small speaker is engineered to deliver true 360-degree sound for consistent, uniform coverage. The speakers have a wireless range of up to 30-feet, depending on the surrounding environment.When it comes to a portable speaker, good battery life is a must. The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ is said to pack up to 17 hours of playback on a single charge via its rechargeable lithium-ion battery. To take advantage of all that playback time, the Revolve II keeps up with the last 8 devices paired with it, dropping the least recently used device when a new one is added, which is pretty neat.The Bose Connect App lets users easily switch between Bluetooth devices. Plus, it includes product tips to help new owners get even more from the speaker.TheBluetooth speaker isDon’t miss out on these other great Cyber Monday deals on portable speakers from Bose:Portable doesn’t always mean small. That is the case when it comes to the SoundBoks Go portable Bluetooth speaker. This portable speaker has a volume of up to 121db, bringing what the company calls a “concert-level” experience wherever one is with its 102W speaker maximum.While one might think such a large speaker would have poor battery life, the SoundBoks Go is said to deliver up to 40 hours on mid volume, and 5 hours on max. So, no matter if it is being used during a basketball game, a backyard dance party, or an outdoor movie night, it should be up to the challenge.Adding to the appeal of SoundBoks speakers, SKAA technology wirelessly connects up to 5 SoundBoks speakers with the single touch of a button. Sound profiles, settings, stereo roles, firmware updates, and more are accessible via the SoundBoks app.Theportable Bluetooth speaker isAlso from SoundBoks is theBluetooth speaker for