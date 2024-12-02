CATEGORIES
PS5 Cyber Monday Deals Drop A New Low Price And Great Cheap Games

by Paul LillyMonday, December 02, 2024, 10:40 AM EDT
Don't fret if you missed out on the barrage of Black Friday discounts, because the market at large has shifted gears into Cyber Monday deals. It's really more of a season of deals these days. Not that we're complaining, as there are some great bargains out there. That's especially true if you're looking to finally jump into (or expand your existing) PlayStation 5 ecosystem.

The top deal is a big discount on the PlayStation 5 Digital console + Fortnite Cobalt Star bundle—you can snag it for $374 at Amazon (save $75.99) or for $374.99 at Best Buy (save $75). This is a great deal even if you're not into Fortnite, as it represents a new low price for the PS5 Digital regardless.

That said, if you really want to skip the bundle with the special retail packaging, you can do so. The PS5 Digital without the Fortnite extras is $374 at Amazon, albeit with shipment estimated for January 18 onward, and $374.99 at Best Buy (in stock).

For those who are into Fortnite, the Cobalt Star bundle includes several digital extras, including a Cobalt Snowfoot Outfit (with LEGO Style), Sapphire Star Back Bling, Indigo Inverter Pickaxe, Weathered Snow Stripes Wrap, Cobalt Crash Drums, Krackle Boost (Gold Painted Style), Discotheque Wheels (Gold Painted Style), Stella Trial (Gold Painted Style), and 1,000 V-Bucks.

That's no the only bundle deal available. Also of note is this PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2) Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle that's on sale for $349 at Amazon (save $250.99). The big discount pushes Sony's second-gen headset into more mainstream territory, putting it within striking distance of the also-discounted Meta Quest 3S 128GB + Batman Arkham Shadow bundle that sells for $299.

Different strokes for different folks, naturally, and if you own a PS5, the PSVR2 is a great way to jump into the world of VR (it's also waaaaay cheaper than Apple's Vision Pro, in case that needs mentioning). For the unfamiliar, the PSVR2 features OLED displays with a 2000x2040 resolution per eyeball, up to a 120Hz refresh rate, adjustable lens separation, 110-degree field of view, a six-axis motion sensing system, four embedded cameras for headset and controller tracking, and USB-C connectivity, to point out some of the highlights.

You can also find some PS5 games and accessories on sale for Cyber Monday. Have a look...

