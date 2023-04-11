A Custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX Falls To $960 For First Time Ever And More Great GPU Deals
AMD’s flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX has finally been discounted well below its $1000 MSRP, to $959.99 for the first time ever. The graphics card in question is the ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX, which can be found for $959.99 at the time of this writing from Newegg.com. On top of this, the card is bundled with The Last of Us Part 1 which is worth $60 all by itself.
This represents the 2nd noteworthy discount we’ve seen from AMD’s Radeon 7900 series GPUs so far. The first was a major $100 price drop for the Radeon RX 7900 XT that occurred when NVIDIA launched its similarly priced GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. Sadly, the RX 7900 XTX $40 discount isn’t as significant, but the Phantom Gaming variant in particular was originally selling for $1120 on Newegg, so the price drop is still quite good. For now, the discount appears to be partner-specific, since ASRock’s Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX is the only model priced at $960 with the discount. Hopefully, this will change in the near future, and AMD drops the price of the RX 7900 XTX below $960, just like it did with the $100 discount on the Radeon RX 7900 XT.
The RX 7900 XTX Phantom Gaming is ASRock’s mid-range SKU, featuring a 330mm long triple fan triple-slot cooling solution with a matte black shroud accented with ARGB LED lighting. The GPU is rated up to 2615MHz and requires a minimum PSU wattage of 1000W. The card comes with four display outputs including three DisplayPort 2.1s and a single HDMI 2.1 connection and weighs 1550 grams. Power is supplemented by three 8-pin PCIe power connectors.
Some of the card’s special features include a uniquely designed V-shaped heatsink that aims to improve airflow efficiency. The card is cooled by “Nano Thermal Paste” which aims to eliminate gaps and maximize the paste’s contact area with the GPU and the nickel-plated copper baseplate. Plus there are ARGB headers on the PCB, a physical LED off-and-on switch, and reinforced metal framing to protect the graphics card. The card's power components are also built with high-quality 100A power chokes and Japanese SP Caps.
We don't know how long ASRock's 7900 XTX Phantom Gaming will be discounted to $960, so grab it soon before the price returns to normal. If the 7900 XTX is way over your budget, here are some more GPU deals to check out: