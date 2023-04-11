A Custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX Falls To $960 For First Time Ever And More Great GPU Deals





AMD’s flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX has finally been discounted well below its $1000 MSRP, to $959.99 for the first time ever. The graphics card in question is the ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX, which can be found for $959.99 at the time of this writing from Newegg.com. On top of this, the card is bundled with The Last of Us Part 1 which is worth $60 all by itself.

The RX 7900 XTX Phantom Gaming is ASRock’s mid-range SKU, featuring a 330mm long triple fan triple-slot cooling solution with a matte black shroud accented with ARGB LED lighting. The GPU is rated up to 2615MHz and requires a minimum PSU wattage of 1000W. The card comes with four display outputs including three DisplayPort 2.1s and a single HDMI 2.1 connection and weighs 1550 grams. Power is supplemented by three 8-pin PCIe power connectors.









Some of the card’s special features include a uniquely designed V-shaped heatsink that aims to improve airflow efficiency. The card is cooled by “Nano Thermal Paste” which aims to eliminate gaps and maximize the paste’s contact area with the GPU and the nickel-plated copper baseplate. Plus there are ARGB headers on the PCB, a physical LED off-and-on switch, and reinforced metal framing to protect the graphics card. The card's power components are also built with high-quality 100A power chokes and Japanese SP Caps.



