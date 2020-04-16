CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyThursday, April 16, 2020, 09:35 AM EDT

Crysis Remastered With Ray Tracing Support Seemingly Confirmed, Will Run On Nintendo Switch

Crysis Remastered
At this point, it seems one of two possibilities are most likely—either Crytek is getting ready to announce a remastered version of Crysis, complete with support for real-time ray tracing, or the developer is trolling us. The latter does not make much sense, so we are much more inclined to believe the former, based on the latest leak.

Before we get to that, let's recap Crytek's cryptic Twitter post earlier this week. Crytek's official "@Crysis" Twitter account had been silent dating all the way back to December 2016, then this past Monday, it came out of hibernation and posted in all caps, "RECEIVING DATA." This led to a flurry of speculation, especially in light of the Crysis.com domain being recently updated to hint at a ray-traced remaster (albeit with "April Fool" among its tags).

Now here's where things get really interesting. Twitter user Iasman (@RobotBrush) posted screenshots of what appears to be a premature posting of an announcement, on the same domain. Assuming this was not faked, then Crysis Remastered is indeed in the works, with "API-agnostic ray tracing" support. It will even feature fancy visuals on the Nintendo Switch, according to the supposed announcement.
"Crysis Remastered brings new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CryEngine's native hardware - and API-agnostic ray tracing solution for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and – for the very first time – Nintendo Switch," the updated site stated.

Crytek also apparently posted a splash image (seen up top) of Crysis Remastered, and noted it would be released on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Several websites are treating this as confirmation, and it might turn out to be that way. We are being a little more reserved because (A) nothing has been officially announced yet, and (B) we can't find a cached copy of the page(s) in question.

One thing that's interesting is that Crytek mentions the PS4 and Xbox One, but not the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, both of which will have hardware-based support for real-time ray tracing—AMD has built custom RDNA 2-based GPUs for each console. However, Crytek also notes that it's implementation is API-agnostic, and if it can run on the Switch, then surely current generation consoles could handle it.

Wouldn't that be ironic? After all, the original Crysis was a demanding game for its time, paving the way for the 'Yeah, but can it run Crysis?' meme that is often tossed around when new hardware is announced (still today).

Hopefully this turns out to be real. Considering Crytek's recent tweet, we suspect it is, but will have to wait and see.


Tags:  Gaming, ray tracing, Crysis, Crytek, nintendo switch, crysis remastered
Via:  Eurogamer
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms