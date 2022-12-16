Corsair's Bendable Xeneon Flex 45-Inch OLED Gaming Monitor Goes Up For Preorder
Gaming component maker Corsair just put its variably-bending 45-inch OLED gaming monitor, called the Xeneon Flex 45, up for preorder. It's $2000, the specs are fantastic, please take our money.
Renown for enthusiast gaming peripherals, California-based Corsair didn't pull any punches with its latest tour-de-force—the Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED gaming monitor—the world's first 45" bendable gaming monitor, developed in conjunction with LG Display. The standout conversation starter here is the bendable display that the user can manually adjust from completely flat (0R curvature) to 800R for greater immersion, or anywhere in-between. A flat field-of-view is ideal for multi-tasking or viewing spreadsheets, whereas the 800R curvature gives gamers or media-consumers a more cinematic or immersive experience.
What's great about Corsair's implementation for the bending mechanism is that it's accomplished manually, which is quicker, easier to repair, and doesn't produces noise compared to if it were motorized. All the user needs to do is pop the handles out of their slots on both ends out by pressing unlock toggles and bend away. It seems like a surprisingly elegant implementation.
The monitor carries very solid specs—it better be, considering the price of entry. The 45-inch 3440 x 1440 (21:9) W-OLED panel has a 240Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB, 0.03ms grey-to-grey (GtG) response time, 0.01ms on/off time per pixel, with full compatibility with Nvidia G-Sync and AMC FreeSync Premium. Peak brightness caps at 1000nits, while boasting a contrast ratio of 1.5 million to 1. In terms of I/O, we have two HDMI 2.1, a DisplayPort 1.4, a USB-C upstream hub, two USB-A 3.1 in rear, two USB-A 3.1 in front, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
If you'd like to get ahead of the curve, head over to the Corsair store to pre-order (available in USA, Canada, UK, and select EU countries for now). It runs $2000 and the company said orders will start shipping late December. Corsair is thankfully also backing the monitor with a 3-year warranty.