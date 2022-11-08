CATEGORIES
Foldable Displays Are Neat But LG Built A Screen That Stretches Like A Rubber Band

by Aaron LeongTuesday, November 08, 2022, 11:17 AM EDT
Forget sliding or folding displays, LG has revealed the world's first 12-inch high-resolution stretchable display, thus opening up massive possibilities for uses in various applications and industries.

Today, LG Display, well, displayed their new 12-inch stretchable display that allows it to extend, fold, and twist without distortion. This is thanks to its 20 percent stretchability index, while possessing full RGB support and 100 ppi (pixels per inch) resolution. The company claims this technology to be an industry first, and adds that the display's durability, flexibility, and reliability has immense potential for commercialization.

LG Display's stretchable display tech is a result an R&D project initiated by South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. Soo-young Yoon, Executive Vice President and CTO of LG Display commented, "We will successfully complete this project to enhance the competitiveness of Korean display technology while continuing to lead the industry’s paradigm shift."

LG stretchable display

Unlike mostly flexible glass used in folding and sliding displays, LG Display utilized film-like layers of silicon (similar to that of contact lenses). Currently the 12-inch display is capable of stretching another two inches. The display also incorporates a micro-LED light source with a pixel density of less than 40 μm, making its resolution comparable to most existing monitors. LG says that unlike conventional linear wired system, the display’s flexible spring wired structure is durable, enduring repetitive changes to its form, as well as withstanding significant external impact.

The types of application for this stretchable display is what sets this apart from the others. The thin and light design means it can potentially be applied to almost any surface. Imagine stretching this display over clothes, skin, aircraft, or furniture—it could definitely change the mobility and wearable world. While flipping and folding TVs, phones and laptops may be all the rage nowadays, we are excited what that landscape could look like with stretchable screens.
