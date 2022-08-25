Corsair's Flexible New 45-Inch Ultrawide OLED Gaming Monitor Lets You Set The Curve





Corsair has launched a ‘revolutionary’ bendable gaming monitor at Gamescom. The Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED Gaming Monitor offers an expansive 45-inch diagonal OLED panel, with the great deep black levels and fast response times typical of this screen technology. However, its headlining feature is that the ultra-wide panel is bendable – from totally flat, to a very curvy 800R. Corsair says that the LG technology panel's flexibility makes the monitor ideal for a wide gamut of use-cases from productivity and RTS gaming when flat, to immersive simulation and shooter experiences when curved.









In the video above, you can see the flexing of the Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED Gaming Monitor demonstrated by some wireframe rendered phantom hands. Sadly, you can’t summon these hands via the OSD or an app, you have to use your own appendages to do the flexing. However, to make it easier and less jarring on the mechanical components, two handles ease out into your grip as you reach around the sides of the monitor to give it a flex. The transformation between flat and 800R appears to be step-less.





Beyond the special flexing feature, the Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 has plenty of other attractive specifications. For brevity and quick reference, we have bullet pointed the most important specs below:

Screen size: 45-inches diagonal, 21:9 aspect ratio

Panel type: LG W-OLED with 3,440 x 1,440 pixels and curvature from infinity to 800R, with anti-reflective coating

Performance: refresh rate up to 240 Hz with support for AMD and NVIDIA sync technologies, up to 0.03ms GtG response time, 0.01ms pixel on/off time

Color and image quality: Up to 1000nits, 1,350,000:1 contrast ratio, low blue light tech

Other: Burn-in prevention system backed with three-year Zero Burn in and Zero Dead Pixel Warranty







