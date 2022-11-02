Corsair Sneaks New SSDs Into Its Storage Lineup Including A Blazing Fast 8TB Drive
When you think about fast PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs, what brands come to mind? If Corsair isn't on your list, it should be. Corsair makes some killer SSDs, and none moreso than the company's brand-new MP600 PRO NH. Corsair's also quietly launched the more budget-oriented MP600 GS alongside the screaming-fast PRO model.
First up, the MP600 PRO NH. This drive uses the same Phison E18 controller as most of the fastest SSDs on the market, and Corsair rates it for some 7 GB/sec on sequential reads and 6.5 GB/sec on sequential writes. For random performance, the drive gets marked down for 1.2 million IOPS on reads and about 1 million IOPS on writes. It comes in capacities ranging from 500 GB to 8 TB, which is an awful lot of data to pack into a single M.2 slot.
The MP600 GS should be considerably more affordable than its big brother above, if for no other reason than that it seems to only come in 500GB and 1TB sizes, at least for now. Despite using a decidedly midmarket Phison E21T controller, Corsair says that the 1TB model can feed data at 4.8 GB/sec, while it can ingest at 3.9 GB/sec. Random speeds do suffer compared to the DRAM-equipped model though: Corsair says it can do 580K IOPS in reads, and 800K IOPS in writes.
Both drives are using 3D TLC NAND flash memory rather than QLC, so that should give them exceptional durability compared to entry-level SSDs, and likely contributes to the strong random performance as well. Both models also get a five-year warranty. Pricing starts at $58 for the 500GB MP600 GS, with the 1TB model starting at $93. Meanwhile, the faster MP600 PRO NH starts at $73 for 500GB, $113 for 1TB, $213 for 2TB, $530 for 4TB, and an eye-watering $1075 for the 8TB drive.